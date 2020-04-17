Browns Star Odell Beckham Shows Off Intense ‘Rona’ Workout

Teams might be stuck in isolation, but that hasn’t prevented Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from putting in some serious work.

Beckham put out a video of his latest workout on Instagram on Thursday, giving fans some insight on what he’s been doing to stay sharp during social distancing. Beckham worked for hours in the timelapse video, which showed him working on a variety of catches, many — of course — one-handed.

“365 a day will keep the Rona away… #stayhome #staysafe,” Beckham wrote in the caption.

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in a year that was defined more by what happened off the field than on it.

But much of the lack of production and missed time can be linked to injury. Beckham had offseason surgery on a core muscle that limited how much time he could spend gaining chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Odell Beckham Pulls Off Top Play, With Assist From Lauren Wood

Beckham has been having some fun during the isolation, with some help from his girlfriend Lauren Wood. In a clip Beckham put out on his Instagram, Beckham took a snap from Wood, dropped back and delivered a swish into a distant basketball hoop

The Browns ran a few plays that had Beckham look to pass last season, and he’s known for having a cannon. Last offseason a clip of the three-time Pro Bowler throwing a ball nearly 70 yards went viral.

“That was the whole field” Odell LAUNCHED this ball *NSFW* (via @brgridiron, jpqz/IG) pic.twitter.com/3SeXaQrAD6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2019

Odell Beckham Trade Rumors ‘Completely False’

Beckham’s time with the Browns has been filled with trade rumors — a situation he isn’t completely innocent in. OBJ gave a cryptic press conference during the downward spiral of the team during a 6-10 campaign. However, he seemingly put that to bed, telling reporters, “There’s no place I’d rather be.”

Let the speculation rage on: Odell Beckham Jr. says "there's nowhere else I'd rather be," but adds that he doesn't know what the future holds. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 5, 2019

Despite that, rumors have persisted, the latest having the Vikings in discussion to land Beckham for a second and fourth round pick.

For those keeping track, the Browns gave up a first- and third-round pick, as well as former first-round defensive back Jabrill Peppers just a year ago in the blockbuster for Beckham. On top of that, the Vikings are struggling with cap room, so it’d be tough for the team to fit in Beckham’s $14 million he’s due this season.

Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta dispelled the report swiftly during a conference call with reporters.

“In short, I will just say it was completely false,” DePodesta said. “It is frustrating a little bit, obviously. I think it is pretty clear what we are trying to build at this point. We have done an awful lot in free agency. We are excited about what we have a chance to do in the draft, and we are really building around a core of players that we think have a chance to be a championship-caliber core. The idea that we would take away from that core at this moment just does not make a whole lot of sense and is really not something that we are exploring at all. It is completely false.”

