Odell Beckham Looks Like a Beast in New Workout Footage

If there were any questions about how healthy Odell Beckham Jr. was after offseason surgery, the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver answered them with an epic highlight reel of workout footage he released on social media.

Beckham didn’t miss a game last season, but played through multiple injuries during his first season in Cleveland, most notably to his hip and groin. It was also reported that Beckham was playing through a sports hernia.

“I really don’t run [during the practice week] until Friday, then I come out here and do what I can,” Beckham told reporters late in the season. “At this point, it is what it is. There’s nothing to really do. Just finish out the season, try and be 1-0, try to get to these playoffs. Still all the same goals regardless of what’s going on.”

Odell Beckham Rebounding From Offseason Surgery

Beckham had core surgery this offseason to repair his injury issues and was expected to make a full recovery. From the looks of the video, Beckham is getting close to full strength and would likely be participating in the Browns offseason program if things were not held up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bigger, faster, strong,” Beckham tells the camera. “It’s my time.”

Beckham made a firm promise before the Browns season ended that he was looking forward to the 2020 season.

“I tell y’all all the time, 2020 is gonna be my year. I’m not really worried so much about what’s going to happen in the future,” Beckham told reporters, per CBS Sports. “My mindset for next year … no matter what is going on, nothing is gonna be in my way. That’s just how I feel and that’s the goal. (You can) sit here and write it down now, people can talk about it, say whatever they want, but we’ll see when it happens next year.

A little easter egg for Browns fans was the helmet Beckham was wearing at the end. Before the recent uniform reveal, a photo of Beckham’s girlfriend Lauren Wood made the rounds wearing the helmet, which features a white face mask.

Many thought the team would be bringing back that look from the photo, but it appears Beckham may have done the modification himself.

Odell Beckham Looking for Bounce Back Year

Beckham has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons and hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2016. Before last season, he had played in 16 games just once. He suffered a hamstring ailment his rookie season, a fractured ankle three seasons ago that required surgery and a quad injury in 2018 that ESPN’s Josina Anderson revealed was a tear, not a bruise, which was previously reported.

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Jarvis Landry Also Had Offseason Surgery

After initially deciding not to have surgery this offseason, Beckham buddy and fellow star Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry decided it was best to go under the knife for a hip injury that bothered him most of last season.

Landry revealed that he had surgery on his Instagram in nearly seven-minute video that documented the procedure. The video discloses that Landry had the surgery on Feb. 4 and it was performed by Dr. Chris Larson in Minneapolis.

Landry said that the Pro Bowl — which was played on Jan. 26 — played a big part in making the decision.

“I felt like if I got together with the team doctors, got together with my doctors, that we could formulate a plan for this offseason to be able to manage me again throughout the year to be able to make it through the season,” Landry said in the clip. “Going into Pro Bowl, given that I was off three weeks, and thinking that I was going to feel better and then playing in the game — which obviously wasn’t really a game, we were just jogging around, having fun — and I realized how much pain I was in from even just doing that.

“I was kinda happy that I went to Pro Bowl, that I did Pro Bowl because that was more of an indication of why I needed the surgery.”

Despite the hip bothering him most of the season, Landry finished with 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns — all of those numbers team-highs.

