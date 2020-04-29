Browns GM Draws Clear Line on Odell Beckham Trade Talk

New Cleveland Browns general manager and executive vice president Andrew Berry understands that he can’t control the wildfire or rumors that follow star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

But when it comes to Berry’s statements on the pass-catcher, he’s not leaving any wiggle room — Beckham is in Cleveland for the long-haul.

Berry made an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Wednesday and was asked about the

“With all due respect to the question, I think this is actually a topic, at least from our perspective, there really hasn’t been a ton of ambiguity,” Berry said to host Nate Burleson. “We’ve been clear from the beginning that we view Odell as a fantastic player. We’re a better team with him on the field. We see him as a long-term member of the organization. We really like how he’s acclimated and adjusted with the new staff. So the rumors, that’s not something that we can control, but we’re happy to have him as a part of our organization.”

Browns Have No Reason to Move on From Odell Beckham

Beckham has been tied to multiple teams through reports this offseason — from the Patriots to Vikings — but Berry’s statement should help to slow those down. Sure, general managers and executives sometimes defend a player being on the roster and then ship him out a few days later (see: Duke Johnson Jr.).

However, Berry saying the team is better with Beckham on the field would make it hard for the Browns to ship off OBJ now, on top of the fact that it would make little to no sense for Cleveland to move on from the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Browns gave up a first- and third-round pick, as well as former first-round defensive back Jabrill Peppers in the trade for Beckham, who is signed through the 2023 season.

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him, finishing his injury-riddled first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in a year that was defined more by what happened off the field than on it.

Browns WR Odell Beckham Hard at Work on Injury Rehab

Beckham had offseason core muscle surgery in the offseason and has recently been sharing videos showing the work he’s putting in at his home gym during quarantine.

Beckham didn’t miss a game last season, but played through multiple injuries, most notably to his hip and groin. It was also reported that Beckham was playing through a sports hernia at one point.

“I really don’t run [during the practice week] until Friday, then I come out here and do what I can,” Beckham said late in the season. “At this point, it is what it is. There’s nothing to really do. Just finish out the season, try and be 1-0, try to get to these playoffs. Still all the same goals regardless of what’s going on.”

As Beckham and the Browns limped to the finish line of a 6-10 season a year ago, the wide receiver made a promise about how this year will go.

“I tell y’all all the time, 2020 is gonna be my year. I’m not really worried so much about what’s going to happen in the future,” Beckham told reporters, per CBS Sports. “My mindset for next year … no matter what is going on, nothing is gonna be in my way. That’s just how I feel and that’s the goal. (You can) sit here and write it down now, people can talk about it, say whatever they want, but we’ll see when it happens next year.”

