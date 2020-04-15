Vikings in Talks to Acquire Odell Beckham via Trade: Report

A new rumor hit the headlines regarding Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Wednesday, with it being reported that the Minnesota Vikings are in talks to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler.

WFAN’s Marc Malusis tweeted that the Browns and Vikings are in trade talks for Beckham that would involve picks in this year’s NFL Draft, which begins April 23.

“Discussions on a trade that would send (Beckham) to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed,” Malusis wrote.

So, as I reported this morning on @MandMWFAN, Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send @obj to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed. — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) April 15, 2020

The Vikings traded away Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason, who was their top pass-catcher a year ago. Diggs caught 63 balls for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns last year.

New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also has a major connection to the Vikings, having spent 14 seasons with Minnesota before taking over in Cleveland.

Browns Could Flip Picks Into Redskins Tackle Trent Williams

Malusis joined local Cleveland station 92.3 The Fan to discuss the trade further.

“I get a text from a buddy of mine who is well-sourced. He basically said, ‘Listen, this is what I’m hearing. They have had conversations — the Browns and the Vikings — and don’t be surprised if this happens. Beckham would go to Minnesota and it would be a second and fifth round pick that would be going back to Cleveland,'” Malusis told Bull and Fox. “The Browns and Vikings have had talks. It’s intriguing, certainly.”

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him, finishing his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in a year that was defined more by what happened off the field than on it.

But why would the Browns deal a receiver with All-Pro potential after giving up a first- and third-round pick, as well as former first-round defensive back Jabrill Peppers just a year ago? It could have to do with the offensive line, per Malusis.

“Cleveland is still in with Washington talking about Trent Williams, and the Redskins are have been asking for a second round choice. So maybe it’s the case where you improve that offensive line.”

.@MarcMalusis on @BullandFox on his report about #Browns #Vikings trade talks, wonders if a trade did happen, draft pick compensation #Browns would receive could be used to turn around and trade for LT Trent Williams — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) April 15, 2020

Browns fans have grown weary of the Beckham rumors, which have been addressed by leadership on the team multiple times. Owner Jimmy Haslam made it very clear that he “absolutely” expects Beckham on the Browns next year.

“Odell is extremely talented,” Haslam said during the introductory press conference for general manager Andrew Berry. “He was hampered by the groin injury. Listen, he could have done some things better and we could have done some things better. I think Kevin [Stefanski] is very excited to have Odell on the team. The surgery went well, he’s rehabbing and we look forward to having him and being a big, big producer for the team this year.”

Beckham himself has made it clear he wants to stay in Cleveland.

“With the new coach coming in, just seeing what he did with the Minnesota Vikings for a long time with [Adam] Thielen and [Stephon] Diggs,’’ Beckham told Complex Sports earlier this offseason. “These are people who I’ve watched closely on their film, and just seeing the things that he did and meeting him and seeing where his mind’s at for Jarvis [Landry] and myself of how this will all work out, I have a good feeling about it, you know?’’

Browns Insider: Odell Beckham Trade Rumors ‘False’

The report was shot down by cleveland.com Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, who said a Vikings source told her simply it was “false.”

Received a one-word answer from a source close to the #Vikings about the report they're talking to the #Browns about trading for Odell Beckham Jr. for a 2nd & 5th next year: "False" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 15, 2020

However, many have linked the rumor to a pending announcement from noted NFL insider Jay Glazer, who teased “big national news” coming on Wednesday night. Glazer was the first to report on the once-unthinkable trade of Beckham from New York to Cleveland, so the timing is at least notable.

WHOA. From @jayglazer w/us on @FoxSportsRadio – 'I am breaking big, big news tomorrow night on Fox Football Now. I mean big, national news tomorrow. I'm not kidding around.' — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) April 15, 2020

