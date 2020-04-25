Saints Coach Sean Payton Takes Shot at Browns on Twitter

The Cleveland Browns were the butt-end of a bad joke on Twitter when New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton decided to take a shot at the team on social media.

Payton was interacting with NFL Network’s Kay Adams, who joked that she traded a missing arm in a photo a fan pointed out to the Saints for Twizzlers.

Payton responded, saying: “Currently shopping our 3rd rd pick and her arm to get back into 2….”

Payton then took the unprovoked shot: “Browns taking this deal…mainly cause they just need a hand.”

@Browns taking this deal…mainly cause they just need a hand. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 24, 2020

Funny this is that the Saints and Browns did go on to make a trade during the second day of the draft, but it didn’t involve Adams’ arm.

Cleveland sent the No. 74 pick to New Orleans in exchange for the No. 88 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the Saints’ 2021 third-rounder. The Browns sent their 2020 seventh-round pick (244) in the transaction.

#Browns trade the 74th overall pick in the third round to the #Saints for their third round pick this year and a third round pick in 2021. The #Browns also traded their 7th round pick in this year’s draft. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) April 25, 2020

It’s unknown why Payton would decide to target the Browns, a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs in 17 years are rarely runs into the Saints. The two teams have played just four times during Payton’s tenure in New Orleans, which started in 2006.

The Browns won’t play the Saints next season, but the roster in Cleveland is loaded with players who don’t mind speaking their minds, so maybe the beef is just starting.

Sean Payton Recovered From Coronavirus

Payton was the first member of the NFL family who announced a positive coronavirus test. He was recently cleared from COVID-19 and has donated plasma.

“It’s been quite a process. You spend a lot of time trying to learn as much as you can about it. We’re certainly seeing it on the news 24-7,” Payton told WWL Radio (via ESPN’s Mike Triplett) in March. “So I’ve been fortunate. You stay inside like everyone’s doing, and you find ways to pass the time. We had a competition committee meeting the other day on teleconference. But I’m feeling a lot better. And unfortunately, my appetite didn’t dissipate at all during that time. You know, you watch a lot of Netflix, then you go on to Twitter, and you see everyone else is watching the same shows.”

Payton recently told the Saints players that they will not be holding an offseason program this spring.

“No virtual workouts, no online meetings, no workouts at the facility, even if it’s allowed,” Payton said, per ESPN. “Show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life.”

Browns Draw Praise for Draft Picks

Cleveland’s new regime of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have had a strong first draft, drawing praise for the picks.

The Browns have addressed their major areas of need, adding offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. in the first round and safety Grant Delpit in the second round. In the third round the Browns addressed the defensive side of the ball, adding DT Jordan Elliott out of Missouri and inside linebacker Jacob Philips later on.

The team’s later picks included small-school TE Harrison Bryant from Florida Atlantic and center Nick Harris.

