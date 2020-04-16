Baker Mayfield Issues Strong Reaction to Browns Uniform Reveal

The Cleveland Browns finally revealed their new uniforms on Wednesday, paying homage to the team’s storied history.

“True to ourselves. True to our loyal fans. True to who we’ll always be,” the reveal post read on social media.

Browns Executive Vice President and owner JW Johnson detailed what the team was going for with the new look, which will take the place of the jerseys that were released just five years ago in 2015.

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” said Executive Vice President and Owner JW Johnson “We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.

True to ourselves.

True to our loyal fans.

True to who we'll always be.

“As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they’re true to who they are. They’re not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we’ll always be.”

Baker Mayfield Approves of Browns New Look

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is never shy to voice his opinion and was pumped when he opened up the box containing his new uniform.

“I like it,” Mayfield said in a video. “Traditional …Plain and simple. I like that. Back to the good old days.”

and other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19.

Other Browns players were also jazzed with the Browns new duds, from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett was pumped that the team was getting back to its roots.

New unis are 🔥 #backtotheroots

Beckham didn’t need a lot of words, but appeared to approve in a video on his Instagram.

Odell looking super excited to see these new Browns jerseys! 😭 pic.twitter.com/JAECK5Y1Jv — JDF Sports (@JDFSports) April 16, 2020

Browns Raising Money Through Jersey Sales

The Browns are using the highly-hyped uniform release to raise money for community leaders affected by COVID-19 with the Hats Off to Our Heroes Fund. The team said for a “significant period of time” they will commit 100 percent of the team’s net proceeds from 2020 Browns jersey sales at FirstEnergy Stadium’s Pro Shop, in partnership with Legends, and online through Fanatics.

The Browns official site says the fund will focus on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19.

“When finalizing our uniform announcement, we realized we had an incredible opportunity to further our support of heroes battling COVID-19 on the front lines for our entire community,” Johnson said in a statement. “We hope the excitement surrounding the new uniforms can help make a significant impact through the ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund, and we greatly appreciate the support from our fans, retail partners and team to make this special way to give back to those leaders possible.”

Fans can also contribute to the fund directly here.

