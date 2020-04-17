Browns Exploring a Key Addition to New Uniforms

The Cleveland Browns unleashed their new uniforms this week, going back to the basics and paying homage to the franchise’s storied past. The uniforms have been met with much praise, however, fans were clamoring for one missing piece after the unveiling — orange pants.

Luckily, the Browns brass has been listening and executive vice president and owner JW Johnson said that the orange attire is being explored.

“Did people like the orange pants?’’ Johnson said while on the Cleveland Browns Daily. “I didn’t realize that. I didn’t know that that was something that was a big deal. Aw, man, I guess we missed on that one.

“I know orange pants have been part of the Kardiac Kids and a lot of tradition, but I don’t know, we’ll see,’’ he added. “We’ll have to just stay tuned and see what happens there. If we can find a way to talk Nike into getting us some orange pants, we’ll get to work on that. We’ll see what we can do.”

Browns Aimed to Make Fanbase Happy With New Uniforms

The uniforms have been well received by players and fans, evident by running back Nick Chubb’s dance after he unboxed his new jersey. Johnson said the jerseys were designed with the intention of making the fanbase proud to wear the colors and building on the lessons learned from the 2015 reveal, which turned out to be a flop.

“We’ve got the best fans in sports and we want to make sure that they’re happy,” Johnson said. “We want our players to be happy and listen, we went through extensive research and worked really closely with Nike, with the NFL. We’ve heard from alumni, we’ve heard from our fans, and we knew that they weren’t happy with the unveiling that we went back in in 2015, and you learn from your mistakes and you move on and we’ve got it right this time.”

The thought was also to not get too flashy, considering the storied history of the franchise.

“As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they’re true to who they are,” Johnson said after the initial release of the jerseys. “They’re not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we’ll always be.”

Browns Jersey Sales Going Towards Good Cause

The Browns official site says the fund will focus on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19.

“When finalizing our uniform announcement, we realized we had an incredible opportunity to further our support of heroes battling COVID-19 on the front lines for our entire community,” Johnson said in a statement. “We hope the excitement surrounding the new uniforms can help make a significant impact through the ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund, and we greatly appreciate the support from our fans, retail partners and team to make this special way to give back to those leaders possible.”

Fans can also contribute to the fund directly here.

READ NEXT: Browns Brass Responds to Odell Beckham Trade Rumors