Chase Young Has Best Odds Among Redskins’ Draft Options

The Washington Redskins could go multiple ways with the No. 2 overall selection, though it seems like it’s down to a few options: Drafting pass rusher Chase Young, trading down, or selecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Young is the favorite to be selected with the No. 2 pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Young has a line of -380, while Tua is the next player behind him at +250.

Players Odds Chase Young -380 Tua Tagovailoa +250 Justin Herbert +1500 Jeff Okudah +2500 Jedrick Wilson Jr. +6000 Andrew Thomas +10000

Stephen A Smith Hears Young Will be the Pick

“I’ve been told the Washington Redskins are not going to touch Tua,” Smith said on First Take. “They’re going after Chase Young. They’re not drafting a quarterback. That’s what I’ve been told.”

The ESPN personality believes selecting Young is the right choice for the franchise. Smith is also concerned with the Alabama QB’s durability and he believes that the value of a potentially elite pass rusher is too valuable to pass up on.

“He’s the elite pass rusher in the upcoming draft. You’ve got the chance to take him with the No. 2 overall pick,” Smith said of Young. “Could you imagine if they pass on him and grab Tua, then Haskins doesn’t pan out and Tua gets hurt early? That would be problematic. You don’t want that.”

“…You can’t have a question mark at the quarterback position due to talent, then bring in an additional question mark due to durability in arguably the most violent sport that we know,” Smith added.

Trading Down to Address Secondary, Other Concerns?

The Redskins like Iinebacker Isaiah Simmons and it’s possible that the franchise trades down with the intention of picking Simmons and collecting more draft picks. The team is without a second-rounder, so adding a pick to begin day two should be among the items that Washington nets if it decides to trade down.

Offensive line, specifically at tackle with Trent Williams’ situation not yet resolved, is a position to target. Although cornerback is a more pressing need.

The franchise revamped its secondary, bringing Kendall Fuller back to town while adding Ronald Darby on a one-year deal. Darby spent the past three seasons in Philadelphia where he won a Super Bowl with the club. He showcased the ability to play at a high level, though injuries ultimately headlined his tenure with the Eagles.

It would be surprising if the team doesn’t address cornerback in the draft given Darby’s injury history and lack of depth at the position. Washington cut ties with Josh Norman this offseason and shipped Quinton Dunbar to Seattle.

The decision to move on from Dunbar was a curious one. Yes, he was looking for a new contract, but the cornerback had a fantastic 2019 season, as Richard Sherman was the only player at the position to have a better campaign, per Pro Football Focus. The University of Florida product played 347 snaps last year, allowing just two touchdowns, and he allowed just 17 first downs across his 52 targets, which is the 10th best rate in the league.