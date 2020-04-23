Bears NFL Draft Picks: When Does Chicago Select in 2nd & 3rd Rounds?

For the second year in a row, the Chicago Bears don’t have a pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. After sending their 2019 and 2020 first rounders to the Las Vegas Raiders for Khalil Mack back in 2018, the Bears have been strapped when it comes to draft capital, and this year will be more of the same.

General manager Ryan Pace and company do have two picks in the second round of the draft this year, however, and depending on how the cards fall leading up to their selections, the Bears could snag some real game-changing talent.

Bears Have No. 43 & No. 50 Picks in Second Round

The Bears have the 43rd overall pick in the second round, which they acquired from the Raiders via the Khalil Mack trade. They also have the 50th overall selection in the draft, and while there’s a minuscule (see: slightly above zero) chance Pace would trade up, as he’s done it at least three times since 2015, there’s a far greater chance he’ll trade back with the hope of acquiring more picks.

Much will likely depend on how things shake down in the first round. Pace has always been an advocate of drafting the best player available, and he did not rule out drafting a quarterback in this draft.

“We’re always going to take the best player available,” Pace said this week. “If a quarterback was there and he was the highest guy on our board in a strong way, we would consider that. Let’s face it, the draft is risky enough. When you deviate from taking best player, I think you just increase your risk.”

Bears Have No Third Round Draft Selections — But They Could Trade Back

The Bears don’t have a third round draft pick this year — unless they were to move back in the draft, which is something Pace has suggested they absolutely could do.

When he was asked in his pre-draft conference call whether or not having two second rounders affects how the team will move around in the draft, Pace answered in the affirmative. “I definitely think it does,” he said. “We go over all the scenarios with either one of those picks, moving up under certain scenarios. But we have a good feel for what type of players will be there, around those picks. And just depending how the draft’s unfolding, we’ll know, if hey, I feel like we can move back right now, accumulating some additional picks, and still be in a good pool of players.”

In the 2017 NFL Draft, Pace sent the team’s 36th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals four total picks: the 45th, 119th and 197th, rounders that year, as well as a 2018 fourth-rounder. Look for him to try something similar this year, unless he thinks the Bears can snag two first-round type talents with the 43rd and 50th picks.

