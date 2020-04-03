Chicago Mayor Rips Bears’ GM for ‘Top 5 Worst All-Time’ Move

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has never been shy about voicing her opinions, particularly when it comes to her favorite team, the Chicago Bears. On Thursday, Lightfoot went on 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh Show to discuss the current efforts underway to lead Chicago through the coronavirus crisis.

Lightfoot said she was pleased with the recent progress the city has been making regarding the crisis, and she vowed to continue to do what’s best for the denizens of Chicago. “They didn’t elect us to stand on … petty politics,” Lightfoot said. “They need us to be together and get **** done.”

After talking about more serious and pressing issues, Mayor Lightfoot turned to football.

Lori Lightfoot Reveals Who She Wanted at QB … And It’s Not Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky

Lightfoot was extremely blunt when she was asked her thoughts about the Bears’ recent acquisition of veteran quarterback Nick Foles. “I think it’s a competition trade and not a starter trade,” she said. “I would have preferred that they traded for a starter, you know?” Then, she named names.

“Teddy Bridgewater — I had some hopes about that, but we’re not willing to give up on Mitch yet, we’re going to have competition in training camp, and Foles, as you know, has caught lightening in a bottle a couple times. We’ll see. We’ve got to solve the quarterback problem. We can’t keep having our defense on the field three quarters of the game, getting gassed.”

Lightfoot thinks the Bears defense has been shouldering the brunt of the load, and she’s of the opinion that needs to stop. “They basically have to carry every damn game. It’s just too much.” Mayor Lightfoot was also more than a tad critical of one recent acquisition the Bears made: the infamous Mike Glennon signing.

Mayor Lightfoot on Mike Glennon Acquisition: ‘Top 5 Worst All-Time’

Lightfoot also didn’t hold back when it came to criticizing the decision-making of current Bears’ GM Ryan Pace. One decision in particular still irks her: the 2017 acquisition of quarterback Mike Glennon. “We paid $18 million to Mike Glennon, which has got to be top five worst all-time … My God, put me out there, will ya?,” Lightfoot joked, suggesting she’d be a better option at QB than Glennon was.

The Bears signed Glennon to a three-year deal worth $45 million, with $18 million guaranteed, only to end up releasing him after a season that saw him start four games before getting replaced by then-rookie Mitchell Trubisky.

Lightfoot also noted that when it comes to the Bears, she’s a diehard fan like everyone else. “I’m a passionate fan, like everybody who fills those stadiums,” she said. “It’s hard to go from the highs of two seasons ago to see what happened last year. Give both quarterbacks adequate reps in the preseason. Don’t hold them back.”

Lightfoot also took a moment to call out the team’s offensive line for its poor play. “We’ve got to be better on the offensive line … The offense has got to do its part. We need more than the occasional game manager.”

Her criticism of the Glennon signing isn’t unfounded. The Sporting News ranked the Glennon acquisition as the third-worst free agency signing of the last 10 years. The worst? The 2019 Jacksonville Jaguars’ signing of new Bears quarterback Nick Foles.

