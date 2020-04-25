Chiefs Address More Defensive Needs With LA Tech S at No. 138

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to beef up their defensive unit even more next season. In the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the reigning world champions picked Louisiana Tech safety L’Jarius Sneed.

During the NFL Combine, Sneed ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash. Looks like his athleticism was one of the attributes general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid saw in the former Bulldog. The six-foot, 192-pound standout also reached an impressive 41-inch vertical.

Not to mention, he is exceptional with ball production. In 42 career games, Sneed tallied 177 total tackles, 19 passes defended, 8 interceptions, and 2.5 sacks. He was third in CUSA in interceptions this last season with 3 to his name.

Louisiana Tech S L'Jarius Sneed Highlight Reel – 2019 Season | StadiumLaTech safety L'Jarius Sneed put together a solid season in 2019, wrapping up 43 solo tackles, nabbing three interceptions and returning one for a touchdown, and breaking up six passes.

Prior to last year, Sneed played in the cornerback position, so he brings a lot of versatility and could function as a slot CB-split safety. After overlooking this role in the first two days of the draft, it’s really great see Kansas City finally select a defensive back. With Bashaud Breeland returning next season, Sneed, Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton make up the cohort of cornerbacks on the roster.

Kansas City is down to one more selection in this year’s draft—a fifth round pick at No. 177 overall.

Chiefs Drafted Some Help for Mahomes in Round 3

Not forgetting the reigning Super Bowl MVP, the Chiefs drafted Texas Christine OT Lucas Niang at No. 96 overall. From the looks of his first conversation with Veach and Reid, Niang is ready to get to work.

The six-foot-six, 315-pound standout didn’t allow a sack in seven games last season, and didn’t allow a sack when he started all 13 games in the 2018 season.

In addition to not allowing a sack in 1,027 pass-blocker snaps, Niang managed to shut down both Nick Bosa and Chase Young when TCU played Ohio State in 2018.

“That was the most excited I’ve probably ever been for a game,” Niang said at the Combine, via The Chiefs Wire. “I love competition. I like competing against the best to see how I measure up. I was really excited. What helped me going into the game the most was just watching film. Knowing what to expect, what Nick liked to do, what Chase liked to do. I wouldn’t say I was nervous. I was ready. It was a good feeling after the game was over. Although we lost, I did my job.”