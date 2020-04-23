Majority of Chiefs’ 32 Draft Prospect Meetings Came at These 2 Positions

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs enter Thursday’s 2020 NFL Draft with the final selection of the first round, No. 32 overall. General manager Brett Veach and the front office will also begin the evening with a league-low five total picks, one in each of the first five rounds.

While it remains to be seen whether the organization stays put and makes a pick in Round 1, fans can gather some intel on which position groups Kansas City might be targeting by looking at the team’s pre-draft prospect meetings, dating all the way back to the East–West Shrine Bowl in mid-January.

According to Addison Hayes of Dynasty League Football, who put together a full positional breakdown of 2020 meetings by team, more than half of the 32 players the Chiefs met with came from two positional groups – the offensive line (11) and secondary (8).

Given the positional strength of key starters like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, it comes as no surprise that the front office elected not to meet with any quarterback, tight end, kicker or punter prospects. However, it is worth noting that the team’s 11 offensive line visits were tied for the fifth-most in the NFL, behind only the Buccaneers (17), Jets (13), Eagles (12), Falcons (12) and Giants (11). Kansas City’s five cornerback prospect meetings also ranked in the top-third of the league.

Full List of Chiefs Pre-Draft Visits

Throughout the pre-draft process, the Chiefs met with 32 prospects from a wide range of schools across the country. The comprehensive list of players is below, courtesy of Walter Football’s prospect meeting tracker:

Ross Blacklock, DT/3-4DE, TCU

Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia

Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte (Virtual)

Rodney Clemons, S, SMU

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State (Virtual)

Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

Austin Edwards, DE, Ferris State

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (Virtual)

Tyler Higby, G, Michigan State

Robert Hunt, OT, La.-Lafayette (Virtual)

Cordel Iwuagwu, G, TCU

Van Jefferson^, WR, Florida

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Josh Jones, OT, Houston (Virtual)

Khalid Kareem, DE/3-4OLB, Notre Dame

Evin Ksierzarczyk, OT, Buffalo

Damien Lewis, G, LSU (Virtual)

Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Larrell Murchison, DT, N.C. State

Kyle Murphy, G, Rhode Island

Julian Okwara, 3-4OLB/OLB, Notre Dame

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State

James Proche, WR, SMU

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa

Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky

Jason Strowbridge, DE/3-4DE, North Carolina

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (Virtual)

Among the group are a handful of prospects drawing league interest in the first and second round range, including Houston OT Josh Jones, LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU LB Patrick Queen and TCU CB Jeff Gladney.

