Majority of Chiefs’ 32 Draft Prospect Meetings Came at These 2 Positions

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs enter Thursday’s 2020 NFL Draft with the final selection of the first round, No. 32 overall. General manager Brett Veach and the front office will also begin the evening with a league-low five total picks, one in each of the first five rounds.
While it remains to be seen whether the organization stays put and makes a pick in Round 1, fans can gather some intel on which position groups Kansas City might be targeting by looking at the team’s pre-draft prospect meetings, dating all the way back to the East–West Shrine Bowl in mid-January.
According to Addison Hayes of Dynasty League Football, who put together a full positional breakdown of 2020 meetings by team, more than half of the 32 players the Chiefs met with came from two positional groups – the offensive line (11) and secondary (8).
Given the positional strength of key starters like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, it comes as no surprise that the front office elected not to meet with any quarterback, tight end, kicker or punter prospects. However, it is worth noting that the team’s 11 offensive line visits were tied for the fifth-most in the NFL, behind only the Buccaneers (17), Jets (13), Eagles (12), Falcons (12) and Giants (11). Kansas City’s five cornerback prospect meetings also ranked in the top-third of the league.
Full List of Chiefs Pre-Draft Visits
Throughout the pre-draft process, the Chiefs met with 32 prospects from a wide range of schools across the country. The comprehensive list of players is below, courtesy of Walter Football’s prospect meeting tracker:
Ross Blacklock, DT/3-4DE, TCU
Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan
Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia
Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte (Virtual)
Rodney Clemons, S, SMU
Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State (Virtual)
Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
Austin Edwards, DE, Ferris State
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (Virtual)
Tyler Higby, G, Michigan State
Robert Hunt, OT, La.-Lafayette (Virtual)
Cordel Iwuagwu, G, TCU
Van Jefferson^, WR, Florida
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Josh Jones, OT, Houston (Virtual)
Khalid Kareem, DE/3-4OLB, Notre Dame
Evin Ksierzarczyk, OT, Buffalo
Damien Lewis, G, LSU (Virtual)
Zack Moss, RB, Utah
Larrell Murchison, DT, N.C. State
Kyle Murphy, G, Rhode Island
Julian Okwara, 3-4OLB/OLB, Notre Dame
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State
James Proche, WR, SMU
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa
Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky
Jason Strowbridge, DE/3-4DE, North Carolina
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (Virtual)
Among the group are a handful of prospects drawing league interest in the first and second round range, including Houston OT Josh Jones, LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU LB Patrick Queen and TCU CB Jeff Gladney.
