Patrick Mahomes Says He Misses BBQ, Restaurants Hilariously Rush to Help

If you’re from Kansas City, then you know residents take their BBQ seriously. From their favorite dishes to their eatery of choice, everyone has a loyal favorite. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes likely has one in rotation, and the Super Bowl MVP was heavily missing it Thursday afternoon.

Im trying to get some KC BBQ soon!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 9, 2020

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants are forced to pivot from hosting diners inside their eateries to providing takeout and delivery options instead. If you’re the man behind bringing the City of Fountains their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, you pretty much have free reign to do whatever you please. That being said, beloved BBQ joints across Kansas City were quick to offer their services to one hungry athlete.

First, it was Jack Stack:

Literally us when Patrick let’s us know what he wants. pic.twitter.com/inin0QcC4I — Jack Stack Barbecue (@jackstackbbq) April 9, 2020

Then, Q39 decided to shoot their shot:

We know a guy 😏 — Q39 BBQ (@Q39KC) April 10, 2020

Zara offered a helping hand:

Dreaming of burnt ends from training camp. Help us help you Showtime! pic.twitter.com/P6fAPELYox — Zarda BBQ (@ZardaBBQ) April 9, 2020

Finally, Jousting Pigs made their case, promising that “Texas flair” while also suggesting an impressive beer pairing.

We'd love to serve you some KC BBQ with a Texas flair, pairs great with a @3HALVESBrewing Quarantine Beer Chugs wheat! — Jousting Pigs BBQ (@JoustingPigsBBQ) April 9, 2020

While there’s no confirmation on who will ultimately feed MVPat, Jack Stack might have a slight advantage. Mahomes retweeted their response, so time will only tell if they follow through.

Mahomes Featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ Quiz

Whether it’s about football or food, Mahomes seems to find himself making news. He was a subject on Thursday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!,” pertaining to the Chiefs’ historic Super Bowl LIV win.

Mahomes does have the distinction of being the youngest in NFL history to win boththe league MVP award and a Super Bowl MVP award, but not in Super Bowl history. That actually goes to former Kansas City running back Marcus Allen, who did it player for the then-Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XVIII.

On all accounts it’s still a pretty cool accomplishment, the only way Mahomes could eclipse this would be to read the question to competitors himself.

Chiefs Made Big Signings This Week

In case you missed it, the Chiefs have been pretty busy this week. Although right tackle Mitch Schwartz argued that a quiet offseason is beneficial to the team, general manager Brett Veach was hard at work landing some new talent and retaining key starters.

Just this week alone, the Chiefs inked contracts with former Raiders running back DeAndre Washington and free agent punter Tyler Newsome, the former quite familiar with Mahomes. The two played together in college at Texas Tech University. Mahomes welcomed his new colleague with open arms on Twitter.

Glad to be back with my dawg! Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom @dwa5hington https://t.co/0hgX9QiUNf — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 8, 2020

Finally, Kansas City extended veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland’s tenure at Arrowhead Stadium by one year, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reporting that the 28-year-old will return on a $4.5 million deal.

With 20 of their starting 22 players back in the red and white next season, looks like it’s a great week to be a supporter of the reigning NFL world champions.