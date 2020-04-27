Chiefs Release Patrick Mahomes’ Backup From Roster: Report

There is zero doubt who holds the keys to the Cadillac that is theKansas City Chiefs offense. However, the pecking order in the quarterback room behind Patrick Mahomes got some added clarity on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Chiefs have parted ways with reserve QB Kyle Shurmur, who enters his second NFL season after catching on with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2019.

Chiefs are releasing QB Kyle Shurmur, source says. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 27, 2020

Shurmur, the son of Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, spent the majority of last season on the Chiefs practice squad. The 23-year-old re-signed with the defending Super Bowl champions in February on a reserve/future contract, along with six other players, but evidently was not in the team’s long-term plans.

The Chiefs are now left with three signal callers on roster: Mahomes, veteran backup Chad Henne and former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, who agreed to a one-year deal in free agency last month.

#Chiefs are releasing QB Kyle Shurmur, a source confirms and as @DanGrazianoESPN initially reported. Leaves the team with Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Jordan Ta'amu as the QBs on the offseason roster. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 27, 2020

