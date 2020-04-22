Chiefs Release Stellar Patrick Mahomes Hype Video Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft [WATCH]

With 24 hours until the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are taking the time to celebrate arguably one of their best draft picks in recent time. On Wednesday, the official social media account posted an impressive hype video starring none other than quarterback Patrick Mahomes, chronicling the 24-year-old’s time at Texas Tech University to his most recent comeback performance at Super Bowl LIV.

Check out the video below:

“Nothing you see on his college tape translates to the NFL.” Yeah, ok ⏰ pic.twitter.com/hubFuxWwYW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 22, 2020

Filled with jaw-dropping throws from his days as an Aggie, the nearly two-minute video features number 15 tossing bomb after bomb as voices from analysts doubting his potential play in the background.

“This kid might not work out, I’ve seen this type before,” one unnamed analyst says.

As the video continues, it shows Mahomes’ reaction upon being selected number 10 overall by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, with the then-rookie promising to take his game to the “next level” as a new member of this storied team.

The video continues by highlighting Mahomes’ incredible passes, from his left-handed lob to wide receiver Tyreek Hill to *that* side-arm pass he pulled off against the Baltimore Ravens we can’t stop thinking about. The footage ends with Mahomes gleaming as he lifts the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LIV, celebrating the franchise’s first title in 50 years.

It’s an incredible piece that’s fitting for the hottest name in football. Not to mention, it’s indicative of the impact Mahomes has had on the Chiefs organization in his short, but already historic NFL career.