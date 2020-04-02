Insight on Browns New Uniform Release Revealed

The Cleveland Browns new-look uniforms are coming — soon.

Browns Executive Vice President JW Johnson gave some insight to fans on Twitter Wednesday night, revealing a timeline for when the uniforms will debut.

“The new Browns Uniforms will be released on April,” Johnson wrote. “Stay Tuned and more importantly stay safe and stay home. God Bless and Go Browns!”

The new #Browns Uniforms will be released on April…Stay Tuned and more importantly stay safe and stay home. God Bless and Go Browns! — JW Johnson (@JDubsIII) April 2, 2020

The Browns revealed their current set of uniforms in 2015, just a few weeks before the draft. The timeline Johnson is predicting would fit that same schedule, with the draft due up at the end of the month, despite COVID-19 concerns.

Cleveland Browns uniform revealThe Cleveland Browns unveil their new uniforms. 2015-04-14T23:58:21.000Z

And the Browns are hoping these ones will stick.

“I think we got it right this time,” Browns owner Dee Haslam said last season.

The NFL mandates that uniforms can only be changed every five years, unless there’s a change in ownership or location. There was not positive reaction to the current set of uniforms, with the Browns even utilizing their color rush uniforms as their primary jerseys last season.

Odell Beckham Big Part of Uniform Reveal

While rumors have Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. going to New England or even Green Bay to pair up with veteran, elite quarterbacks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said there’s no reason to believe OBJ will be changing uniforms anytime soon. He provided a unique reason on NFL Now last month why he believes Beckham is staying put, which has to do with the team’s new uniform reveal.

“As the Cleveland Browns get set to unveil some new uniforms in April, they’ve done some of the shoots. Very confidential — hopefully for them nothing leaks, everybody hates that,” Rapoport said. “But among the players very, very involved in their uniform reveal is Odell Beckham Jr.

“So if you wondered if this organization is planning him for 2020, the answer very clearly is, yes. Because he is going to — among other reasons — going to model their new uniforms. Throw all that into a big pile when you consider that Odell also is probably going to be more involved in the offseason program than he has been and much healthier than he has been. It sounds like he will be a Brown in 2020.”

Browns Players, Coaches Working Remotely

When the uniforms are revealed, it won’t be like the last time, with an in-person gather not possible with the restraints of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed during a conference call on Thursday that he’s been working from Minnesota, putting his move to Cleveland on hold in midst of the crisis.

“I think it’s a challenge like all of us are having a challenge,” Stefanski said, per Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “You just gotta make it work. All 32 teams are at the same disadvantage.”

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: "I think it's a challenge like all of us are having a challenge." Says they've been doing a lot of video calls. "You just gotta make it work. All 32 teams are at the same disadvantage." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) April 2, 2020

Stefanski also mentioned he could remain in Minnesota for the draft if things don’t clear up by the draft, which begins April 23. The Browns staff has been using Zoom and other technology to stay in touch, and Stefanski gave a shoutout to the team’s IT team for making it happen.

READ NEXT: Lakers Star LeBron James Expresses Concern About His Body