Colby Cave Dead: Oilers Forward Dies at 25

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week, his family said in a statement. He was 25 years old. Cave made his debut in the NFL on Dec. 21, 2017.

“I (Emily, Cave’s wife) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Cave’s Wife Mourned His Death on Instagram

On Instagram, Emily wrote that her heart was shattered. “The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable,” she wrote. “You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me.”

Emily and Colby had not yet been married for one year. “I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary,” she wrote. “Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud. You were the best friend, husband, doggy daddy, and oh how I wished to see you as a baby daddy.”

She finished her statement by saying they would see each other again. “I’ll see you again soon, Colb. You’ll be in heaven meeting me with a warm wet kiss,” Emily wrote. “You’ll be with me every step of the way. I don’t want to stop writing just like I didn’t want to stop holding you this morning at the hospital. You are my everything. You always will be. Thank you for now being the best Guardian Angel. Just as you ended your vows, I am going to end with one word, AGAPE.”

Cave was placed in a medically-induced coma on Tuesday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Doctors performed emergency surgery where they removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

Emily took to Instagram on Wednesday where she said the family needed a miracle. “Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night. We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules,” Emily wrote. “We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again.”

“The nurse has tied his wedding band to his ankle,” she continued. “I am dreaming of being able to touch you, hear your voice, squeeze your hand (3 times), and kiss you again. I love you so much, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces without my best friend.”