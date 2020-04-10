New Cowboys DE Aldon Smith Recounts Sleeping Under Car in ‘Rock Bottom’ Moment

Aldon Smith has a story fit for Hollywood screenplays.

How’s this for an arc: Rare player on the verge of superstardom loses everything due to crippling substance-abuse issues, only to shake his demons and receive a golden opportunity for redemption — a half-decade later, with the most recognizable organization in football.

After an extended hiatus from the NFL, suspended indefinitely as a repeated policy violator, Smith is the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys, having signed a heavily-incentivized one-year, $4 million contract. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, an expectation that Smith will be reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell for the upcoming season.

But that light was, not long ago, shrouded in pitch-black darkness. For the former Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection to overcome a long battle with alcoholism, things had to get worse before they got better. Much worse.

“Rock bottom” was met in 2018.

“I was in a really dark place,” Smith explained Thursday on FOX Football Now, via the Dallas Morning News. “I didn’t have a lot of value for how I thought about myself … I was sleeping under a car for some nights. My sickness took me there. And I had a home to sleep in.”

That year, Smith’s alcohol issues were compounded by alleged domestic violence incidents, accusations stemming from his then-fiancee, culminating in arrests for violating a court order and violating the conditions of his bail. Both arrests were related to the previous allegations of assault.

He was arrested once more in June 2019, locked up on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop. This would be his last face-to-face with Johnny Law, the point when Smith began to regain control of his spiraling life.

His guardian angel proved to be Jay Glazer, venerable NFL insider and noted MMA practitioner, who helps run Merging Vets & Players, a Los Angeles-based support program designed to bring together combat veterans and professional athletes. For nine months, Glazer trained Smith amid a hopeful return to the sport he once dominated, and the latter, it was recently revealed, never skipped a workout.

“We’re going on nine months now and he has not missed a single session. Not one in nine months!” Glazer wrote in his latest mailbag for The Athletic. “He’s shown accountability to the whole group. He really bonded with the veterans. He’s talked about his sobriety. It’s not the easiest thing in the world to open up to 80 to 100 total strangers in a group setting, but a lot of our vets are battling sobriety issues, too, and Smith has been extremely vulnerable and open about it. Vulnerability is real strength, not the muscles on the outside.”

Fast forward to 2020, the present. The ink is dry on Smith’s deal, an agreement that came together after a January visit from new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. The 30-year-old edge rusher was taken aback by McCarthy’s empathy upon their encounter.

“I felt like he genuinely cares about me and just what I’m trying to do, and just me as a man,” Smith said on FOX Football Now, per The Athletic. “That was really important.”

The 2011 first-round pick, able to play defensive end and outside linebacker, should contribute immediately to the Cowboys. Hand in the dirt, Smith will aid a stacked (if underachieving) line that features DeMarcus Lawrence and free-agent prizes Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe. Standing up, he’ll supplement an uber-talented LB corps highlighted by Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, and Sean Lee.

And though there will be an acclimation period to shake off the rust from prolonged inactivity, a process which won’t happen overnight, Smith is catalyzing his darkest personal moments and channeling his prolonged NFL ban into a turned-leaf mindset, an overwhelming appreciation to prove his worth — his actual worth.

“It gave me a greater appreciation for the game I’ve been blessed to play,” he said, per The Athletic. “I’m just so excited that the Cowboys and the NFL has given me a chance to come back and finish what I started.”

