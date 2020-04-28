Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Draws Comparison to Hall of Fame Wide Receiver

Here’s a riddle: If seventh-round Cowboys rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci can be the next Marc Bulger, how high is the ceiling for blue-chip first-round wide receiver CeeDee Lamb?

Gold-jacket-high, according to one projection.

As uncovered by Marcus Mosher of Locked on Cowboys, Lamb drew a truly wonderous pre-draft comparison to Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice — also known as the GOAT — from PlayerProfiler.com, an advanced NFL stats and metrics website.

I don't want the expectations to get out of control… but check out CeeDee Lamb's comp on Player Profiler… https://t.co/QBKcj9kLRC—

Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 27, 2020

While it’s obviously too early to start carving out his bust, Lamb is arguably the best receiver in a historically-deep incoming class, somehow falling into Dallas’ lap at No. 17 overall. Hyperbole aside, he’s a jaw-droppingly electric talent, a cocktail of break-neck fluidity and dynamic ball skills.

The best available player on the Cowboys’ big board, taken over the likes of stud LSU pass-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, Lamb — who runs a 4.5 at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds — totaled 173 catches for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns over his three-year Oklahoma Sooners career. He broke out in his 2019 junior season, finishing with 1,327 yards and 14 scores on 62 grabs.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, on the clock, wasn’t about to look a gift horse in the mouth. He turned down three separate, tempting trade offers to stay put at 17. If Jones could have sprinted Lamb’s card to commissioner Roger Goodell, he would have.

“Those trades ultimately are supposed to add another player to be valuable,” he said, via SI.com’s Mike Fisher, “but we couldn’t trump [Lamb].”

Lamb’s non-Rice comparisons varied but all were overwhelmingly positive, ranging from DeAndre Hopkins to Chad Johnson. NFL.com draft expert Bucky Brooks furthered the former on Monday.