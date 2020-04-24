CeeDee Lamb Reveals New Jersey Number with Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb wore No. 2 as an Oklahoma Sooner. He won’t wear No. 2 as a Dallas Cowboy.

Lamb, chosen Thursday with the No. 17 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, announced his new silver-and-blue digits in a post-selection conference call.

“Yeah, we rocking No. 10 this year … yes sir,” he told reporters, via 105.3 The Fan.

Ironically, only 10 players in franchise history have ever donned No. 10. The last was slot WR Tavon Austin, who played for the team from 2018-19. Austin currently remains an unrestricted free agent after his contract expired this offseason.

Among the former Cowboys who’ve ever worn No. 10 include punters Ron Widby (1969-71) and Duane Carrell (1974) and WR Ryan Switzer (2017).

There is some confusion, however, as to Lamb’s number. While it’s typically the player’s decision, owner/general manager Jerry Jones interjected with his preference that Lamb take No. 88 in honor of a teammate Jones had at Arkansas, Jerry Lamb, who passed away in December.

“Just like Michael [Irvin] and Dez [Bryant] and those guys, and we’ve got us a wide receiver,” Jones said during his Day 1 conference call, via Blogging the Boys. “And let me tell you one thing: if he’s got the competitiveness and heart of that Jerry Lamb, he’ll be bad to the bone.”

Both No. 10 and No. 88 are available for Lamb, who may feel pressure to assuage his boss’s desire as he transitions from college to the pros.

Lamb Didn’t Expect to Join Dallas

Perhaps because he was viewed as a lock to go within the first 16 picks, or that Dallas would target defense on Day 1, Lamb did not envision a scenario where he’s lining up across Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, forming arguably the best troika of pass-catchers in the NFL.

“(I’m) very surprised. Honestly, I couldn’t see this coming but I’m glad it did,” he said, per 105.3 The Fan. “I didn’t really have much conversations with them. I met with them in February at the draft (combine). Other than that, there wasn’t really much going on between us.”

The top prospect available on the Cowboys’ big board, nabbed over the likes of stud LSU pass-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, Lamb was a three-year contributor for the Sooners, totaling 173 catches for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. He broke out as a true junior in 2019, finishing with 1,327 yards and 14 scores on 62 grabs.

A game-breaker who’s a threat to score any time he touches the ball, Lamb has drawn pre-draft comparisons to former Texans All-World wideout DeAndre Hopkins. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein likened Lamb to ex-Bengals superstar Chad Johnson.

“The right thing to do is always pick the best football player,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said in his post-draft conference call, via USA Today. “That’s what we did today.”

