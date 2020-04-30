New Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Officially Chooses Historic Jersey Number

CeeDee Lamb will not be “rocking No. 10 this year,” after all.

After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interjected with his preference, the highly-prized rookie wide receiver evidently opted to wear No. 88, which carries significance beyond repeating digits.

The team has yet to announce Lamb’s number, but it appears official on the NFL Shop website.

Cowboys rookie WR CeeDee Lamb’s jersey on NFL Shop. Note the number. https://t.co/42dCyIuerT pic.twitter.com/xf3p7L976H — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 30, 2020

Lamb becomes only the 12th player in franchise history to don No. 88 — the first since Dez Bryant, who last played for Dallas in 2017. The number has been associated with some of the greatest players in team and league lore, including Hall of Fame WR Michael Irvin and Ring of Honor inductee Drew Pearson.

Not bad company to keep for Lamb, the No. 17 overall draft pick with his own Canton-bound projections. Wisely, the stud Oklahoma product is appeasing his boss by honoring Jones’ close friend and former college teammate Jerry Lamb, who passed away last year.

“Just like Michael [Irvin] and Dez [Bryant] and those guys, and we’ve got us a wide receiver,” Jones said after selecting Lamb, via Blogging the Boys. “And let me tell you one thing: if he’s got the competitiveness and heart of that Jerry Lamb, he’ll be bad to the bone.”

