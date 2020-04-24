CeeDee Lamb Details ‘Very Surprised’ Reaction to Being Drafted by Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb held a big commonality with every Dallas Cowboys fan when he heard his name called Thursday night.

“(I’m) very surprised. Honestly, I couldn’t see this coming but I’m glad it did,” Lamb said after Dallas chose the former Oklahoma wide receiver with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, via 105.3 The Fan. “I didn’t really have much conversations with them. I met with them in February at the draft (combine). Other than that, there wasn’t really much going on between us.”

Nearly the entire NFL world expected the Cowboys to use their top selection to address the defense. Team vice president Stephen Jones even admitted as much in his pre-draft press conference, strongly suggesting he’d nab an edge rusher, cornerback, or safety.

There likely was truth in Jones’ utterance, but the board never breaks the way anyone expects. Ending a mid-round run on receivers — after the Raiders took Henry Ruggs and the Broncos grabbed Jerry Jeudy — the Cowboys had a DeAndre Hopkins clone fall into their laps, incredibly.

Pairing that level of talent with $100 million man Amari Cooper and third-year stud Michael Gallup was too enticing a proposition to pass up. If the draft had been held in traditional fashion, owner/general manager Jerry Jones would’ve personally sprinted Lamb’s card to the podium.

“A classic case of we had him as our sixth pick on the board,” Jones said in his post-draft conference call, per USA Today.

Dallas spoke with a variety of WRs throughout the pre-draft process, but the majority were late Day 1 (Jalen Reagor)-early Day 2 (Denzel Mims, Tee Higgins) prospects. Case in point: They never thought there was a chance any of the Big Three (Ruggs, Jeudy, Lamb) would drop that far, and none of the Cowboys’ in-house mocks resulted in Lamb’s acquisition.

Jones confirmed he rejected three separate trade offers from outside clubs, moves that would’ve netted the Cowboys significant capital, to revel in the realization that Cedarian Lamb is about to don the silver and blue.

Naturally, he was the first to break the news.

“It was Jerry Jones and I was just actually very, very, surprised. I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m definitely excited,” Lamb said, via 105.3 The Fan. “I can’t really put it into words but I’m definitely grateful for this opportunity. I can’t thank Jerry Jones enough for bringing me into Dallas and I can’t wait to get to work.”

