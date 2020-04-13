Texas Police Department Issues Statement on Controversial Dak Prescott Party

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finds himself immersed in hot water after TMZ blew the whistle on his supposedly crowded party at his Prosper, Tx., home.

The party — a birthday celebration hosted Friday for one of Prescott’s friends — defied stay-at-home measures put in place to combat the global coronavirus pandemic. More than 10 people gathered inside the house and, as leaked videos and photos showed, weren’t spaced at least six feet apart, violating Governor Greg Abbott’s social-distancing orders.

Apparently, someone alerted local authorities to Prescott’s shindig, prompting the Prosper Police Department to issue a public statement Sunday.

“The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential ‘party,'” the statement reads, via WFAA’s Mike Leslie. “The officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party’; therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing.

The Town of Prosper continues to seek voluntary compliance with regard to all applicable local and state disaster orders. As needed, we will consider additional enforcement actions/options. As always, our primary concern is the safety and health of all our residents.”

Details of, and Photos from, The Incident in Question

As TMZ uncovered, upwards of 30 people attended the party, including Prescott’s superstar Cowboys teammate, running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was caught skulking around the buffet line.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are partying like it's NOT 2020 in the middle of a pandemic — hanging together for a celebration that appears to violate the Texas "safer-at-home" order. https://t.co/rzw1jiyvZm — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 11, 2020

Per TMZ, Prescott held a sitdown dinner later that evening for “closer” to 10 people, the maximum allowed under current social-distancing policies. The gossip outlet shared a brief video from the party and also a photo showing Prescott’s cramped dinner arrangement, which flew in the face of nationwide lockdown laws.

This is the latest in a string of recent controversial decisions for Prescott, who’s evidently choosing not to self-isolate. Earlier this month, the two-time Pro Bowl passer was put on blast by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk for engaging in multiple workouts with former Dallas wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Bryant posted to Twitter a photo following the first gathering at an undisclosed Texas location, where Cowboys WR Lance Lenoir and WR Fred Brown, Prescott’s teammate at Mississippi State, attended. The group embraced and obviously all touched the same football, major no-nos in the battle against COVID-19.

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

Florio took the pair to task over the workout, believing it set an irresponsibly dangerous — and borderline illegal — precedent. He also chided both the league and the Cowboys organization for failing to interject. Discipline, argued Florio, is admissible in what are truly unprecedented times.

“Where are the Cowboys as this is happening? Where is the NFL? Perhaps the teams and the league should take a step back from their obsession to ensure that the virtual draft works without any major glitches to ensure that everyone connected to the league is following the same laws that so many others are adhering to, even if we’d rather not,” he wrote.

“No one, apparently, can keep guys like Prescott and Bryant from doing things they shouldn’t be doing. But why are they making their violation of these laws public? Again, it’s ignorance, stupidity, and/or flat-out disregard for the vulnerable members of society who are getting sick and who are dying because people continue to not take steps to freeze the distribution of the virus in its tracks.”

