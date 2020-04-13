Cowboys Scouting QB Who Boasts ‘Similar Zip’ to Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers

It’s becoming increasingly clear the Dallas Cowboys are on the hunt for a quarterback — a backup quarterback.

Having already Zoomed with dual-threat Oklahoma star Jalen Hurts, the Cowboys’ brass is rooting around a Wisconsin-born signal-caller who’s modeled his game after a pair of NFL legends.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm, the Cowboys are among several teams that have shown “legitimate interest” in Florida International product James Morgan. He’s also being courted by the Buccaneers, Eagles, Patriots, Colts, Titans, Raiders, Saints, Bills, Dolphins, Giants, Chargers and Rams.

In other words, any team that’s in the QB market, or will be in the market.

Morgan began his collegiate career as a true freshman who redshirted at Bowling Green. He made 18 appearances across the 2016-17 campaigns, completing 279 of 538 balls (51.9 percent) for 3,342 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

Morgan transferred to FIU in 2018 and spent his junior and senior seasons as the Golden Panthers’ starter. He went 420-of-683 (61.5 percent) over 24 games, with 5,312 yards, 40 TDs, 12 INTs and a sparkling 142.6 rating to show for it, twice earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.

A strict pocket passer, Morgan (6’4, 229 lbs, 9.75-inch hands) grades out as a mid-round prospect likely to come off the board on Day 3. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein likened him to Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in that Morgan wields “similar zip” on his fastballs.

But that’s precisely where pie-in-sky comparisons end.

“It’s easy to tell that the Green Bay native favors quarterbacks like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers when you watch his tape. Unfortunately, while he has similar zip to the Packer legends, he’s nowhere near as accurate and lacks any semblance of touch,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. “Morgan is very capable of making impressive throws to all areas of the field, but his violent release and inconsistent footwork hinder functional ball placement and accuracy. His lack of pocket mobility and instincts make him too easy for defensive coordinators to assault with a variety of blitz packages. He’s a tough guy with a big arm and the 2018 tape is the one to watch, but QB3 may be his ceiling.”

Potential Fit with Cowboys

Dallas currently has just one QB — Cooper Rush, who recently signed his $2.1 million restricted free-agent tender for 2020 — stationed behind franchise-tagged starter Dak Prescott. They carried only two on the 53-man roster last season, after chopping Mike White at final cuts.

Taking into account the coaching regime change, with offensive-minded Mike McCarthy now running the show, however, it’s possible, if not probable, the Cowboys are interested in upgrading on Dak’s clipboard-holder.

If McCarthy wants Morgan, the Cowboys probably pull the trigger a tad earlier than preferred, considering the aforementioned market for his services. The club owns two fifth-round choices (Nos. 164 and 179), which may end up representing Morgan’s target range.

