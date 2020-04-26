Cowboys’ Jones Emotionally Declares ‘We’ll Have Football’ Despite COVID-19

Jerry Jones — whose net worth exceeds $8.5 billion and who held the Dallas Cowboys’ virtual draft on his $250 million superyacht — has never been more relatable than he was Friday night.

Addressing the media following Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft, the Cowboys’ owner/general manager tearfully vowed that the upcoming season will be played in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yes, we’ll have football,” an emotional Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan. “Hopefully, the effort and work we’re trying to do right here will pay off in a few weeks and months for having our fans to be able to see real football.”

Many criticized the league for holding the draft while the virus ravages the country, killing a reported 50,000 Americans and crippling the economy. The number of total cases in the U.S. has topped 905,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Jones, a member of President Donald Trump’s economic task force, viewed the event through a different lens, however.

Instead of railing against the NFL’s perceived shortsightedness, he — like most others — enjoyed a needed escape from a harsh reality.

“At a time when people are hurting, at a time when people are wondering, at a time where people don’t have the answers – no one does – I think the NFL and sports stepped up and created a respite,” Jones said. “We created a diversion. We created, if you will, some type of business-as-usual approach.”

Jones may run an iconic franchise and he himself may be an extremely polarizing and popular figure. But, at root, he’s also a proud patriot who does not question for one second the nation’s eventual return to glory.

“There is no question we’re going to get back as a country,” he said. “There is no question, and when we do, as we always do, we’ll be better than we ever were.”

