‘Anticipation’ for Cowboys to Open 2020 Season in New Rival Stadium: Report

Jerry Jones might get his wish.

Buried deep in his latest mailbag, Peter King of NBC Sports passed along a juicy nugget regarding the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2020 schedule, which could begin with a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in their new, yet-to-be-fully constructed home field, named SoFi Stadium.

“With reports that Covid-19 could slow the finish to the new Los Angeles stadium—expected to be open by late July—and with California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying Saturday he is “not anticipating” sports events with full stadiums in his state in September, it’s hard to plan a celebratory launch in L.A. Around the NFL, and around Dallas and Los Angeles, there has been anticipation for a national-TV Cowboys-Rams season-opener,” King wrote.

There have been whispers about a Cowboys-Rams primetime tilt to spring the upcoming season, be it on Thursday or Sunday night, ever since Jones volunteered to cut the proverbial tape. If it was “possible,” the owner/general manager indicated, he wants America’s Team in the nearly $5 billion building for its inaugural game.

“I’m very excited,” Jones said at February’s Scouting Combine, via Sports Illustrated. “I was excited to play that first preseason game against the Rams there in the Coliseum. If possible, I’d like to be their first game, both teams, first game. Which is not impossible, I guess.”

Jones was instrumental in the Rams’ relocation from St. Louis to L.A. He used his immense NFL clout to secure funding for the new stadium, which will also house the Chargers and host non-football related sporting events such as WrestleMania, the College Football Playoff National Championship, and the Summer Olympics.

Without Jones, the Rams likely stay in the Gateway City, the Bolts in the comically-undersized StubHub Center, and the Raiders in Oakland rather than Las Vegas. Speaking of which, Jones, too, as referenced above, aims to open Allegiant Stadium against the latter club.

The Cowboys are not slated to face the Raiders during the upcoming regular season. They can, however, push to schedule a preseason affair, satisfying Jones and drawing more eyeballs to the $1.8 billion behemoth, construction on which is due to be completed in July.

The Cowboys are set to meet the Rams, though the date and time for the tilt remains a mystery. The league announced it expects to release the 2020-21 docket by May 9, later than usual because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 further complicates matters by posing an immediate threat to ongoing construction efforts. If the respective crews in California and Nevada fall behind, there’s a chance the stadiums’ debuts are delayed or perhaps suspended entirely. King noted the NFL is mulling contingency plans that include a truncated 12- or 14-game season.

But if operations are kept on track, and the virus curve starts to flatten, it’s assumed the Cowboys will help break in at least one of the facilities, in August or September.

