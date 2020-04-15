Cowboys VP Stephen Jones Responds to Report of Dak Prescott Holdout

Like his father, Stephen Jones isn’t panicking over Dak Prescott’s spring participation — or lack thereof.

The Dallas Cowboys vice president played down previously-reported speculation indicating the franchise-tagged quarterback will skip the team’s virtual offseason program, barring agreement on a long-term contract.

“I’m not necessarily aware of that,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, reacting to Tuesday’s latest from Pro Football Talk. “He certainly was sent an iPad, and I know he certainly can participate. For every player, it’s voluntary in terms of their participation in the virtual meetings. I’m not aware and haven’t been made aware of to what degree Dak’s participation level would be.”

Dallas was scheduled to begin its four-week training program — at The Star, like normal — on April 6, but that quickly changed as the coronavirus shuttered all facilities across the league. Even before the virus hit, Prescott, who remains deadlocked in negotiations, hinted he wouldn’t turn up at HQ before putting pen to paper.

“Report that,” he said in January. “Be sure to report that.”

Shifting to a virtual setting has allayed the Cowboys’ concerns, and Jones emphasized that such sessions, the first under new head coach Mike McCarthy, aren’t mandatory. Still, an unexcused absence wouldn’t be the greatest look for Prescott, who’s angling to become the sport’s richest-ever player but lost a considerable amount of leverage (and fan support) this offseason, due to the protracted contract standoff and questionable decision-making at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not a concern of mine,” owner/general manager Jerry Jones said last month regarding a potential Prescott holdout, per The Athletic. “Dak understands, in my mind, one of the great things about Dak is his commitment to building a team. I don’t have an issue there.”

The Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to reach an accord, assuming NFL-mandated deadlines are left unchanged. The two-time Pro Bowl passer, coming off a career season, has yet to sign his exclusive franchise tender, worth $31.5 million for 2020.

Prescott Reveals ‘Truth’ About ‘Home Dinner, Not a Party’

Four days after the fact, Dak broke his silence on the controversial party-heard-’round-the-country.

Providing a lengthy statement to Pro Football Talk, the Cowboys’ embattled QB clarified that while he did host a “home dinner” for one of his friends, it was “not a party” and no social-distancing or self-quarantine measures were violated in the ongoing battle to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now,” Prescott said Tuesday. “To set the record straight, I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner — not a party — on Friday night. I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours. We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic and I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities.”

TMZ blew the whistle on the party, which took place last Friday at Prescott’s Prosper, Tx., residence. The gossip outlet reported that more than 30 attendees —including Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, caught skulking around the buffet line — were present, and photos and video from the event depicted a crowded environment with a cramped dinner arrangement.

“We’ve certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke,” Stephen Jones said Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “And I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don’t think you’ll be seeing that any more.

“They are certainly guys we have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we’re in, it’s certainly very serious, and something we know they understand.”

It’s been a rocky few weeks for Prescott, who came under fire for participating in at least two on-field workouts with former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and multiple other players, all of whom were seen embracing — blatantly disregarding the state’s attempt to stem the coronavirus.

