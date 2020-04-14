Cowboys VP Stephen Jones Pointedly Addresses Dak Prescott Party Controversy

Dak Prescott’s fateful quarantine party has morphed from a local story into a national controversy.

Several publications — including the one you’re reading — covered the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his teammate, Ezekiel Elliott, gathering amongst as many as 30 guests in Prescott’s Prosper, Tx., abode.

The star duo’s collective decision to ignore statewide stay-at-home orders put in place to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic has drawn a statement from the police, the ire of former Cowboys stars, and now the attention of Stephen Jones.

Appearing Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, the team’s executive vice president revealed the incident was handled internally after mounting external pressure.

“We’ve certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “And I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don’t think you’ll be seeing that any more.

“They are certainly guys we have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we’re in, it’s certainly very serious, and something we know they understand.”

The party — a birthday celebration hosted last Friday for Prescott’s friend — defied lockdown laws enacted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. More than 10 people gathered inside the residence and, as TMZ-leaked videos and photos showed, they weren’t spaced at least six feet apart, violating universal social-distancing guidelines in the globe’s ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Acting on an anonymous tip, Prosper police investigated the party but found no criminal wrongdoing.

“The officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party’; therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing,” the department’s statement read in part.

Neither Prescott nor Elliott, nor their respective agents, have commented on the matter.

Jones Discusses Potential Dak Holdout

Echoing previous intimations, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Tuesday that Prescott will not attend the Cowboys’ virtual offseason program sans a new, long-term contract, which remains deadlocked in negotiations.

The club was scheduled to begin its four-week program — at The Star, like normal — on April 6, but that quickly changed as the coronavirus shuttered all facilities across the league. Even before the virus hit, Prescott, who received the franchise tag last month, hinted he wouldn’t show up without a multi-year contract.

Shifting to a virtual setting has eased the Cowboys’ concerns, and Jones drilled down in emphasizing that such sessions aren’t mandatory.

“I’m not necessarily aware of that,” Jones said of holdout speculation, per PFT. “He certainly was sent an iPad, and I know he certainly can participate. For every player, it’s voluntary in terms of their participation in the virtual meetings. I’m not aware and haven’t been made aware of to what degree Dak’s participation level would be.”

The Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to strike a long-term agreement, assuming NFL deadlines are left unchanged. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, coming off a career season, has yet to sign his exclusive franchise tender, worth $31.5 million for 2020.

