Stephen Jones Tips Cowboys’ Potential Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The worst-kept secret of the 2020 NFL draft — one of them, anyway — is the Dallas Cowboys‘ desire for defensive reinforcements. And Stephen Jones isn’t interested in hiding it.

Holding a conference call with reporters Tuesday, appearing alongside Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy, the team’s executive vice president confirmed Dallas specifically will target defensive line and secondary help over the three-day event.

“At the end of the day, you want to have a little bit of both,” Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan. “I will say there are some analytical studies out there (that say) more resources should go to the corner and then to the pass rusher. Personally, I think it’s a flip of the coin. You gotta have good, solid cover guys and you gotta be able to get pressure on the passer. Obviously, we paid one of the best in the business, DeMarcus Lawrence, who had another great year last year. Of course, we’re trying to take some risk here and have some guys who’ve done it well before in Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory. And, then, of course, we’ll look in the draft. The same holds true for the coverage guys. Obviously, you’re hitting in a spot … we’re going to be looking at the back-end and the front-end on defense.”

Again, none of this is surprising. The Cowboys have focused almost exclusively on defense throughout the coronavirus-affected pre-draft process, holding virtual interviews with multiple edge rushers, cornerbacks, and safeties — all dire positions of need.

The most popular names linked to the club, sitting at No. 17 overall, are blue-chippers like Florida CB C.J. Henderson, LSU CB Kristian Fulton, Alabama S Xavier McKinney, LSU S Grant Delpit, LSU EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, and Wisconson EDGE Zack Baun. Henderson and McKinney are likely to be off the board when Dallas goes on the clock.

The Cowboys are prioritizing this side of the ball despite supplementing the defense via free agency, bringing aboard linemen Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe, DE/OLB Aldon Smith, and S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. This, after the team lost starting CB Byron Jones, DL Maliek Collins and Robert Quinn, and S Jeff Heath during the league’s signing period.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Insider Navigates ‘Trade-Back’ Scenario for Cowboys

Jerry Jones may still make the “big draft splash he’s reportedly eyeing — but not the splash many fans prefer. Depending on how the board plays out, the Cowboys conceivably could move from No. 17.

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah believes a trade-back is an ideal contingency if the top targets, namely Henderson and Chaisson, are no longer available. In this scenario, Dallas likely drops into the 20s, netting additional Day 2 capital, while still nabbing a premium prospect.

“At 17 and 51, if I had to go D-end and corner, I would probably lean toward going with the corner first at that point and time,” Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters last week, via the Dallas Morning News. “I would take C.J. Henderson if he was there. I do not think he will be there. So, for me personally, I would go with [cornerback] Jaylon Johnson. But that could be a trade-back scenario. At 17, you’re not going to feel great about the corner or edge rusher that you get. I think you can trade back and get who you want. If you couldn’t get out and had to make a pick, I would take Jaylon Johnson from Utah at 17. And then I would come back in the second round and look at the edge rushers that would be there at that point and time. I know some people don’t view this guy as an edge rusher, but I like [Auburn’s] Marlon Davidson as a bigger end who can also rush inside. He would be under consideration for me. And if you just wanted to get a fastball that could really, really rush in sub-situations, I think [Michigan’s] Josh Uche is tremendous. It’s a little bit different body type, but I think he’s going to get eight to 10 sacks a year at the next level. I think he is really good. That’s one of those ones you just try and make it fit, even though it doesn’t have a perfect scheme fit.”

READ NEXT: Jerry Jones Rules on Rumored Draft Trade for All-Pro Safety

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL