Cowboys’ Worst Free-Agent Signing of 2020 Offseason Revealed to NFL

The Dallas Cowboys will live to regret their acquisition of Greg Zuerlein.

This, the opinion of Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, who compiled a list of each NFL team’s worst free-agent signings this offseason. Sobleski chose the former Rams All-Pro kicker as Dallas’ unenviable representative.

He writes:

Three years ago, Greg Zuerlein earned the status of being called the best kicker in the game. The man known as Legatron was named first-team All-Pro for his 2017 effort. His performance declined during the subsequent two seasons, though. All kickers are prone to losing their swing. The question is whether they can bounce back for any period of time after dealing with a loss in confidence. Last season, Zuerlein converted a career-low 72.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. He missed eight kicks over 40 yards. The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, seemed to find an answer to their kicker woes late in the 2019 campaign. Kai Forbath converted all 10 field-goal attempts in his three games with the team. The Cowboys responded by re-signing Forbath to a one-year, $1.18 million contract extension—which makes signing Zuerlein to a three-year, $7.5 million deal even more perplexing.

Zuerlein inked a three-year, $7.5 million contract with the Cowboys on March 26. His agreement, worth $2.5 million annually, includes $2.25 million guaranteed.

A 2012 sixth-round pick, Zuerlein was once-upon-a-time the premier NFL kicker, earning the nickname “Big Leg Greg” due to his penchant for drilling long field-goals.

Across 119 career games, he owns an 82-percent success rate, having made 201 of 245 FG attempts, with a long of 61 yards. He’s 33-of-55 (60 percent) from 50-plus yards, 46-of-60 (76.6) from 40-49 yards, 70-of-77 (90.9) from 30-39 yards, and 48-of-49 (97.9) from 20-29 yards. Just five FG attempts have been blocked.

Despite a decorated resume that features 2017 Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, the Rams chose not to re-sign Zuerlein, sending him to unrestricted free agency where he drew little known interest.

This was a best-case landing spot, however, as ex-Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel now holds the same title in Dallas, hired by new head coach Mike McCarthy earlier this offseason. Fassel’s presence — and likely his recommendation — was a catalyst for Zuerlein’s addition.

But Sobleski’s point is valid in the Cowboys already had a fine kicker on the roster: Forbath, who was perfect in relief of Brett Maher last season. He’s cheaper, younger (by three months), and instantaneously jibed with the organization, earning the confidence of his teammates and a new contract from the brain trust.

Unless the Cowboys carry two kickers, which is extremely unlikely, Zuerlein has to be considered the favorite over Forbath, if only because of his comparative salary. And that’s never an ideal deciding factor, no matter the position.

If Zuerlein helps the club win, making fans forget about Maher, and provides long-term security at the spot, something they haven’t had since Dan Bailey, nobody will complain about this move.

If not … well, Sobleski’s fantasy may turn into reality — quickly.

