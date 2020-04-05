UFC President Dana White Named as Sex-Tape Extortion Victim: Report

UFC president Dana White has been named the victim of a $200,000 sex-tape extortion scheme that started back in 2014 and 2015. It has been reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal that White’s name was included in the Clark County District Court lawsuit that was filed against the UFC president by Ernesto Joshua Ramos, the man who served 366 days in jail for the crime.

The original criminal case began after an October 2014 secret rendezvous between an unnamed businessman — now revealed to be White — and a stripper. According to an FBI complaint against Ramos in 2015, White, who is married, had been seeing the stripper for over two years. The UFC president tipped the stripper around $200,000 to dance and have sex with him in a private room.

In October 2014, the stripper, who was Ramos’ girlfriend and lived with him, recorded on her cellphone her and White having sex in a hotel room without White knowing about it.

FBI agents got an exchange of money on video tape between White and Ramos after Ramos tried to extort $200,000 from White to not publicly reveal the sex tape. In January 2015, FBI agents arrested Ramos in Las Vegas.

In September 2015, Ramos was indicted by a federal grand jury. As per the Las Vegas Review Journal, in November 2015, he pleaded guilty to “one felony count of use of a facility of interstate communication to promote extortion and later was sentenced to prison.” He served 366 days behind bars and is now free. As part of the plea deal, Ramos was ordered to turn over the tape and destroy any copies.

Ramos Has Filed a Civil Suit Against White for Offering Money for a Guilty Plea

According to the report by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Ramos filed a civil suit on Friday against White for allegedly breaking a deal that they reached in April 2016 to pay Ramos $450,000 so that he wouldn’t reveal White’s name after the criminal case ended.

Ramos also says in his lawsuit that he did not ask for money from White, and states that White’s lawyers gave the FBI false information about him so that they would investigate him. The civil suit also claims that White and his legal team offered Ramos money to plead guilty in the criminal case. But once he did plead guilty, they did not pay Ramos.

The Las Vegas Review Journal quotes the civil suit: “The actions of White were fraudulent, oppressive and designed to encourage Ramos to plead guilty so he could negotiate a substantial settlement, which would prevent the disclosure of his actions at trial for the personal benefit of White and his related businesses and interest.”

Dana White Responded to the ‘Bulls**t Lawsuit’ Filed by Ramos

As per Adam Hill with the Las Vegas Review Journal, Dana White stated:

Dana White said, “I found out that a bulls**t lawsuit was filed against me yesterday. This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now, he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he’s trying to extort me again for 10 million dollars. He got no money from me last time, and he won’t be getting any money from me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly, so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.”

