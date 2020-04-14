Dana White Confirms Date for Next UFC Event: Report

UFC president Dana White has confirmed the promotion’s return. The news was reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. The reporter said, “UFC president Dana White says the company has turned its focus to hosting its next event on May 9 at a location TBD. He remains adamant the company will get back on schedule, and barring outside factors, intends to hold a card on May 9.”

For targeted matchups, Okamoto confirmed that the UFC is considering UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes vs. top featherweight Felecia Spenser, No. 1 ranked Tony Ferguson vs. No. 4 ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo vs. former champ Dominick Cruz.

Okamoto reported that a welterweight fight between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis has been verbally agreed to for the May 9th card.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Longtime Rival Daniel Cormier Responds to Jon Jones’ Arrest