NFL Legend Deion Sanders Reacts to Falcons’ New Uniforms

It was October of 1992. The Atlanta Falcons were playing the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbin Stadium in Miami. Deion Sanders was the starting cornerback. The Atlanta Braves were playing the Pittsburgh Pirates in the same day. Sanders was the starting centerfielder.

He flew from Miami to Pittsburgh in a private jet. Unlike NFL and MLB legend Bo Jackson, Sanders played both games on the same day.

Will the Falcons or the NFL ever have another “Prime Time?”

Retire No. 21

Sanders spoke with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network’s Total Access on the Falcons’ new uniform design. It was also the perfect time for him to suggest the Falcons retire his old jersey.

“I absolutely love them,” Sanders said on Total Access.

“Although I wish they would have incorporated red pants. I need red pants in there as well. Only thing I don’t like about these uniforms is I really do think they need to take No. 21 and put it up in the rafters and leave it alone. Leave it alone. LEAVE IT ALONE.”

Sander’s Impressive NFL Career

The Atlanta Falcons selected Sanders with the No. 5 pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He didn’t hesitate to make an impression from the start.

In his very first NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sanders returned a 68-yard punt. He proved to be that consistent throughout his entire 14-year career winning numerous awards and making history while breaking records.

Sanders became one of very few players to play on both sides of the ball. He also holds a crazy record of being the only player to score a touchdown in six different ways: punt return, interception return, kickoff return, rushing, receiving, and a fumble recovery.

At the end of his career, Sanders appeared in a total of eight Pro Bowls. From 1991 to 1999, he earned nine consecutive first-team All-Pro selections as a cornerback. He also earned first-team All-Pro selections as a kick returner and a punt returner. And in 1994, Sanders won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Sanders also won two back-to-back Super Bowls, except not as a Falcon. He won one ring with the San Fransico 49ers and the other ring as a Dallas Cowboy.

Todd Gurley Thinking of Changing His Number

The Falcons don’t officially retire numbers. However, nobody has worn 31 since William Andrews retired in 1986.

Todd Gurley will join the Falcons’ roster as their starting running back this upcoming season. He’s ready for a number change and No. 21 is on his list because of Sanders.

“I’m thinking about changing it up,” Gurley said. “I know 21. I can go down there like “Prime Time” (Deion Sanders). Like 21 maybe, 23. I might switch it up. I’m not a 25 type of dude.”

Falcons’ running back Brian Hill already has number 23, so Gurley will have to cross that off of the list. Another running back, Ito Smith currently wears 25, so it’s okay that Gurley’s “not a 25 type of dude.”

But is Gurley even “good enough” to pull off No. 21?

According to Sanders, nobody is.

