Zach LaVine, Derrick Rose Bulls Would Be Unstoppable Reveals Analyst

Derrick Rose is playing great basketball season.

The former three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 18.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 50 games for the Detroit Pistons this season.

Injuries deralie Rose in past years and now the point guard is on the right track.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, retired NBA legend and current NBC Sports analyst, Kendall Gill discussed Derrick Rose‘s game and when he first saw the Chicago, Illinois native play basketball.

Check out a snippet from our dialogue below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When was the first time you saw Derrick Rose play basketball?

Kendall Gill: When he was at Beasley Elementary School. When he was in 8th grade I saw him. You could tell then he was going to be something special. Derrick is my favorite player in the NBA right now. I think that he got a raw deal from a lot of media and also fans here in Chicago when he left. He didn’t ask to leave, he wanted to be a Chicago Bull for life. And then he goes on this journey to the New York Knicks and you know, I don’t know why things didn’t work out for him there. He was ONLY averaging 18.3 ppg for the Knicks being the THIRD option…then everybody says that he’s ‘done’ I didn’t understand that, and then he goes to Cleveland and has to play a backup role to a guy who the de facto point guard LeBron James; how can Derrick really exploit his talents if he can’t play his position. Then he gets traded to Utah. They waive him. He’s at Cleveland State shooting around – I’m like, ‘Hold up. Wait a minute. This is the former VP man. You mean to tell me that this guy just a season removed averaging 18.3 ppg can’t play? I don’t understand what’s wrong with the general managers in this League but, thanks to Tom Thibodeau who was at Minnesota at the time for picking him up and gave him a chance. And guess what?… Derrick ends up being the best player on that team in the playoffs against the Houston Rockets. So you know, the things that they say about Derrick, saying that his career being dead I knew they were untrue the whole time and every time I got a chance to voice my opinion whether it be on TV here in Chicago or on the radio, I voice my opinion. And I thought that the Bulls should have re-signed Derrick this year, instead Derrick’s up in Detroit. If Detroit is playing .500, Derrick Rose MAKES the All-Star Team. Just imagine what he would be here in Chicago teamed up with Zach LaVine… Can you imagine that backcourt? I mean pick your poison with that one.