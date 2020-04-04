Dez Bryant Enjoys ‘Great Workout’ with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott [LOOK]

Flying in the face of national social distancing guidelines, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott held what Bryant called a “great workout session” on Thursday.

The three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher posted to Twitter a photo from the workout, which also included Dallas WR Lance Lenoir.

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

@dak and myself just finished a great workout session.. picked up where we left off — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

Bryant and Prescott last shared an NFL field together in 2017, the former’s final year in silver and blue, when he made 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns across all 16 starts. Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April 2018, and save for a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints — he tore his Achilles’ during his first practice — he’s been out of football since.

That may soon change, however.

Now fully healthy and hard at work toward a professional comeback, Bryant is yet again demonstrating his desire to rejoin the Cowboys. He’s tried everything to get into the Joneses’ good graces. Twitter missives weren’t enough, so he personally texted the team’s vice president, Stephen Jones. Hints became statements, and those statements essentially devolved into begging, going so far to say — publically — that a second tour of Dallas duty is a “dream goal.”

Bryant was even offering to switch to tight end, literally and figuratively occupying the secondary-contributor role vacated by Jason Witten, who bolted to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

For what it’s worth, he has the staunch support of those occupying the Cowboys’ locker room, with stars such as defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and receiver Amari Cooper stumping for his return.

“Yeah, of course, I want to play with him,” Cooper said last month, via WFAA. “I would have some questions for him; I’ve never had double-digit TDs in the NFL. Just that he was able to do that in the NFL, I know that I can learn something from him.”

What began as a pipedream has slowly garnered traction, and not just because Bryant’s peers are going to bat. The Cowboys do need a third receiver after losing Randall Cobb to the Houston Texans and Tavon Austin to the open market, where he remains. They, too, could use a bonafide TE considering fairly-unproven Blake Jarwin is penciled atop the depth chart.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones himself acknowledged the distinct possibility of a Bryant reunion.

“I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower,” Jones said aboard his bus during February’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “It should not be dismissed. I’m thinking about it.”

Things have been quiet on the reconciliation front since that declaration. But hanging around the team’s franchise-tagged and soon-to-be wildly rich signal-caller should bring Bryant back to the forefront — and potentially Jerry’s next shower.

Fans Clamor for Bryant to Re-Sign with Cowboys

The still-free agent hasn’t lost a modicum of support from his adoring fans, who flooded Bryant’s mentions and urged the Cowboys to welcome the 31-year-old into The Star (when COVID-19 clears up, of course).

Tell Dak to tell Jerry to sign you pic.twitter.com/s3OxMVjwkf — Bring Dez back Jerry👋🏾🤠✭ (@NazziPlayz) April 2, 2020

Yes sir. Come on jerry sign this man. pic.twitter.com/ZCZCMMFGc5 — Brad hargrove (@B_rad8989) April 2, 2020

Don’t get me hyped out here!!! Need the X-man back!! — Chris Quarles (@Q_Raww97) April 2, 2020

