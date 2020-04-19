Does Anthony Davis’ Major Move Have Lakers Free-Agent Implications?

Funny how two little letters can make a big difference. That’s the case with the news that emerged this weekend in Southern California real estate: Lakers star Anthony Davis is putting his house up for sale.

Davis is a free agent in 2020, whenever the offseason finally arrives. That opens the question of whether the sale of his house means he is just moving? Or that he is moving on? For the Lakers and the rest of the league, it’s obviously a pretty important distinction.

Davis has a house in the North Ranch area of Westlake Village, a small town outside of Los Angeles, which he put on the market for $7.995 million. The 2.3-acre gated estate has 15,515 square feet of living space, an infinity swimming pool with two water slides, a guest house, a movie theater and, of course, a fully enclosed basketball court with a viewing area, according to the RE/Max listing.

The listing is held by Jordan Cohen, well-known in Southern California as the top real estate agent for pro athletes, with clients that have included a number of L.A. Rams—quarterback Jared Goff, linebacker Clay Matthews and defensive end Aaron Donald among them.

Anthony Davis has Meshed Well With Lakers

The hope in Los Angeles, of course, is that Davis is simply looking to find a new spot, maybe one a little more convenient to the city—his current house is about 40 minutes, without the notorious L.A. traffic, to the Lakers’ practice facility and the Staples Center.

He came to L.A. this summer in a trade with New Orleans after spending the second half of last season rankling the Pelicans after the team originally failed to come to a trade agreement by the February deadline. The Lakers sent out seven players and two future first-round picks to bring Davis to L.A., confident the team would re-sign him.

Things have gone well. The Lakers are at the top of the Western Conference, should the season restart. Davis is averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds. He has meshed well with new teammate and old friend LeBron James.

Still, the fear, unlikely as it may be, is that Davis is keeping his options open when he does come to free agency. He is the only top-shelf free agent on the market, a market that figures to be roiled by the financial hit the league has taken since it suspended the season on March 11 to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Few teams will have the cap space available to make a legitimate max-contract run at Davis, but one—the Knicks—was included on Davis’ wish list when he wanted to be traded out of New Orleans.

Davis Turned Down Lakers’ Extension Offer

In early January, Davis turned down a four-year, $146 million contract extension offer from the Lakers, a deal that was mostly a formality. Davis has a $28 million player option for 2020-21 which he is expected to decline.

He can sign a deal starting at 30% of the salary cap in the summer and can sign for five years with 8% raises each season if he stays with the Lakers. He can only sign for four years if he goes elsewhere, with 5% raises.

Based on current cap projections, which are fluid now, Davis’s max deal would start at $34.8 million and total $202 million over five years. That would be $149.6 million over four years if he signed elsewhere.

It’s also possible that Davis will seek to maximize his earning power by signing a two-year contract with a third-year option. Davis has eight NBA seasons under his belt and when he hits Season 10, he is eligible to make 35% of the salary cap as a starting salary.

NBA Execs Expecting Davis to Stay with Lakers

In the end, he is still widely expected to stick around in Los Angeles. He underwent a serious hit to his reputation last January when his trade demand went public and he wanted to go to the Lakers all along. It would be foolish to toss that aside.

Around the All-Star Game, when Davis was asked about his future, he was cagey. “I have no idea about free agency right now,” Davis told the Associated Press. “I’m worried about this season and what I can do to focus on helping the Lakers win this year and then when that time comes, then come do an interview with me then, we’ll figure it out.”

That was seen as indecisive by some, but among league executives, it was seen as Davis simply avoiding a question to which he already knows the answer. He’s not leaving L.A.

As one GM told Heavy.com at the time: “If he’d gone anywhere else, we would have seen teams doing all they can to have cap space for him. But he’s in L.A., he’s with LeBron, his agent (Rich Paul) is happy, the Lakers are happy. No one thought for a second he’d go somewhere else.”

