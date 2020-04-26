Eagles Undrafted Free Agent Signings: Cincinnati Stud RB Headlines Group

The Eagles emphasized speed with every pick taken in the NFL Draft. They doubled down on that commitment with their free agents.

Philadelphia signed 12 undrafted rookies right after the seventh round came to a close. Among the players signed were the son of a former Super Bowl competitor and a guy who talked President Donald Trump into changing a law. One of them saw both his brothers murdered back home in Michigan. It’s an intriguing and compelling crop of rookies. And the majority of the players are really fast.

Eagles GM Howie Romsean told reporters that he wanted to focus on three things this offseason: guys that could run, guys that could stay healthy and guys that love football. The roster he put together through the draft resembles a track team. Then, he added a few more lightning bolts in free agency.

The #Eagles have agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/FACqiWSzHe — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 26, 2020

The Dirty Dozen: Eagles Rookie Free Agents

Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor

Arnold (5-foot-9, 186) clocked 4.59 seconds in the 40. He’s considered an instinctive nickel cornerback in the NFL, with added value as a punt returner. He recorded 45 totals and six interceptions last season for the Bears. His durability may be a concern but his speed certainly won’t be. He can fly.

Grayland Arnold can also play a role on special teams, as seen here on this punt return. Yes, he’s fast. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/DlhLhAxJfq https://t.co/VMV8peqQ1Q — Logan Banker (@LoganBanker_19) April 25, 2020

Manasseh Bailey, WR, Morgan State

Bailey (6-foot-1, 195) is another burner — 4.39 in the 40 — who hauled in 54 balls for 996 yards (18.4 yards-per-catch) and 10 touchdowns in 2019. He has been called a complete player — the baseball equivalent of a five-tooler — due to his value on special teams and his blocking support in the run game. Bailey might be a downfield threat first, but he can run the whole route tree.

Julian Good-Jones, OT, Iowa State

Good-Jones (6-foot-5, 308-pounds) started 12 games at left tackle last season for the Cyclones, including a school-record 49-game starting streak. That streak snapped when he sat out the team’s bowl game against Notre Dame due to an undisclosed injury. Then, he went out and wowed at East-West Shrine Bowl practices. He can play either guard or tackle.

Michael Jacquet, CB, Louisiana-Lafayette

Jacquet (6-foot-1, 195) started his college career as a wide receiver before moving over to cornerback in 2018. He’s another guy with a quick first step and good burst (4.52 in the 40), plus tons of versatility. Scouts were enamored with his impressive length — 82 1/8 wingspan, 33 1/2 arm length. He has a similar body type to fellow Eagles rookie John Hightower.

Luke Juriga, OL, Western Michigan

Juriga (6-foot-4, 298) is the son of former Bronco guard Jim Juriga who protected John Elway in the 1990 Super Bowl. The younger Juriga started in 52 games and split time between center and right guard. He is considered a strong run blocker but might need work in pass protection. His 40 time was 5.28. He’s a dual-threat after serving as WMU’s backup long snapper.

Adrian Killins, RB, Central Florida

Killins (5-foot-8, 162) was a two-time state champion in the 200 meters who ran the 40 in 4.37. Yup, more speed. He only ran for 629 yards on 87 rushes last year but he has shown a knack for busting loose on big runs, including a school-record 96-yard TD run against Memphis. He is an able pass-catcher out of the backfield, too.

Dante Olson, LB, Montana

Olson (6-foot-2, 237) was the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year after posting a nation-best 179 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in 14 starts. The 179 tackles broke his previous single-season high of 151, tops in school history. He won the coveted Buck Buchanan award given to the most outstanding defensive player in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision. He’s not super quick (4.88 in the 40) and struggles in coverage.

Elijah Riley, CB, Army

Riley (6-foot, 205) started all 13 games for Army as their “boundary” corner and broke up six passes and made three interceptions. In three seasons, he racked up seven interceptions and 201 tackles (17.5 for loss). His ball-hawking skills and threat as a capable blitzer have been praised by scouts. He also famously helped convince President Trump to overturn the active-duty service obligation, the former rule not allowing service players to play in the NFL. Smart kid.

Prince Smith, CB, New Hampshire

Smith (5-foot-10, 195) is a Philadelphia native who attended Imhotep Charter High School before landing in New Hampshire. He had 11 interceptions and finished third on the team in total tackles (64). Smith excels in press coverage and has high football intelligence. He was the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Prince Smith, Jr. with a nice read for the interception and a 63-yd return #GraniteStrong pic.twitter.com/kXzthp45fk — UNH Football (@UNH_Football) May 4, 2019

Noah Togiai, TE, Oregon State

Togiai (6-foot-4, 246) caught 102 passes for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019 for the Beavers and recorded at least one reception in every game. His blocking has been heavily criticized but possesses value as an explosive vertical route runner.

Michael Warren, RB, Cincinnati

Warren (5-foot-9, 226) was the backup tailback in his first two college seasons before bursting on the scene in 2018. He rushed for 1,329 yards and 19 touchdowns as a sophomore, then went for 1,265 yards and 14 scores as a junior. He earned the nickname “The Truck” for the way he bull-dozed would-be tacklers and specialized in gaining “dirty” yards. He’s a bowling bowl full of energy.

Raequan Williams, DT, Michigan State

Williams (6-foot-4, 308) was third-team all-conference as a senior while racking up 48 tackles and five sacks. He has decent speed for his size (5.04 in the 40) and uses a nifty bull-rush to get to the quarterback. Williams lost both of his brothers to murder in the span of 17 months (it’s a heart-breaking story) and nearly quit football.

Raequan Williams ⁦@be_great99⁩ over the two days was one of best D Lineman at practice. ⁦@MSU_Football⁩ ⁦⁦@ShrineBowl⁩ pic.twitter.com/4AElRmaRyu — Gerry DiNardo (@gerrydinardo) January 14, 2020

