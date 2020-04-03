NFL Rumors: Former Panthers QB Heading to Eagles?

Look at all these rumors surrounding me every day … so goes the famed lyric from 1980s R&B group Timex Social Club.

Rumors have become reality in the sports world and there are too many wafting in the air to explore and take seriously. However, it is important to note what the so-called experts are saying. When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles, there seems to be a new one every day. Two locked-in reporters — Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan — recently discussed the issue of “unreliable internet rumors” on their superb “Inside the Birds” podcast. It’s a good listen.

With that in mind, let’s track the newest internet rumor making the rounds. You know, the one about the Eagles signing Cam Newton to be their backup quarterback. Considering Carson Wentz’s injury history — for the record, Wentz did start 17 games in 2019, including his first playoff game — the No. 2 job in Philadelphia remains one of the most popular gigs in football. There is a real chance Wentz’s backup will see the field in 2020.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Eagles seem like a perfect fit to acquire Newton due to the reasons outlined above. The Carolina Panthers cut the quarterback on March 25 and interested teams can make their best offers for the 2015 NFL MVP. La Canfora seems to think Newton could be swayed to join a contender on a one-year deal valued around $7 million.

The Eagles should be thinking in these terms, too. No way they can go into the season with Nate Sudfeld behind Carson Wentz. Not with Wentz’s proclivity to miss games. Not with the stakes being this high for Philadelphia. Joe Flacco would make a helluva lot of sense, too, here. But if I can get Newton for, who knows, $7M a year? $10M? I’m doing it. Add in a voidable year or two to lower the cap hit. What am I missing here? Why wouldn’t a good team jump all over this?

Setting Betting Odds for Newton’s Next Landing Spot

Many gambling websites and media outlets are setting odds for where Cam Newton might land in 2020. The Patriots and Chargers seem to be trendy picks but the Eagles have been mentioned in those same conversations.

BETMGM had Newton’s chances of landing with the Eagles at +12500. Meanwhile, Jason McIntyre of FOX Sports listed Philadelphia at +1400 and called them “by far my best bet.”

What’s not to love about Philadelphia for Cam? The Eagles are a good franchise with a strong culture and undoubtedly will be a contender in the NFC once again. Three years ago, the Eagles turned to a backup QB in the aforementioned Foles to guide them to a Super Bowl when Wentz’s MVP season ended due to a torn ACL suffered against the Rams in Week 15.

I see Cam Newton-to-Buffalo as +1400 on the @DKSportsbook app. Good value, sensible landing spot. Strong running game, good defense, good weapons with Stefon Diggs added. Only issue is: Do Bills want Josh Allen looking over his shoulder? Favorite is Chargers (+150) — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) April 3, 2020

The questions about Wentz’s health may be fair to ponder but Newton brings a whole new set of injury concerns. He has been dealing with a string of tough breaks since 2016, including a foot sprain that required Lisfranc surgery and ended his 2019 campaign on Nov. 5. He just hasn’t been the same quarterback since his breakout 2015 when he won league MVP honors and took the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

The potential is there and elite players don’t forget how to play football but there are too many risks with Newton. That, combined with Carson Wentz seemingly looking over his shoulder again (for the first time since Nick Foles left town) and the thought should be dismissed. It’s just a really bad idea.

