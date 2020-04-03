Eagles Fans Blast Cowboys for Ignoring Social Distancing

The Philadelphia Eagles closed their practice facility on March 12. That was presumably the last time any players ran routes or worked out there.

As the novel coronavirus global pandemic hits its third week in the United States, medical professionals have demanded that people practice “social distancing” and maintain six feet of separation between each other. The Eagles have been making players available to the media via conference calls and some guys have relayed how they are staying in shape amid the quarantine. Home gyms and personal workouts are the new normal.

But those rules may not apply to the Dallas Cowboys. Dez Bryant recently posted a group photo where five players have their arms interlocked after a recent workout on a football field. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears front and center with Bryant. While it doesn’t appear they are practicing at the Cowboys’ official facility, it still shows an utter disregard for appropriate contact amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The guys must have touched the same football at some point.

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

Several media outlets, including Pro Football Talk, condemned the photo and advised they should follow proper “social distancing” rules. The outcry from Philly fans was especially harsh considering the hatred between the Cowboys and Eagles. No one was having it.

Eagles Fans Sound Off on Cowboys ‘Social Distancing’

The Dez Bryant-Dak Prescott controversy comes on the heels of a similar photo posted by Lamar Jackson showing three players posing after a workout last week in Florida. The reason the NFL mandated that teams shut down their practice facilities was to avoid these types of gatherings.

On Friday, Eagles fans and Philly sports talkers flooded social media with criticism of the outlaws from Dallas. One of the leading voices in the fight was SportsRadio WIP’s Angelo Cataldi who called the Cowboys picture the “definition of stupid.”

What is your definition of stupid? Here’s mine: Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant were among five morons who ignored social distancing and posed for this photo yesterday. This error in judgment should come as no surprise, of course. They are/were Dallas Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/XuVdJN5y0i — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) April 3, 2020

Local blogger Jimmy Smith commented that the Cowboys players need “to treat each other like they’re the Super Bowl trophy.”

Leave it to Dallas to downplay a global pandemic. How can people be so extremely stupid? They need to treat each other like they're the Super Bowl trophy! https://t.co/9mj3LQSHaT — Jimmy Smith/On The Road To Victory (@OTR2Victory) April 3, 2020

It wasn’t just those in the Philly media taking aim at Bryant and Prescott, though. Longtime Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. railed against the photo by saying: “Athletes working out and not social distancing tells you we are still not taking Covid-19 serious enough.”

Athletes working out and not social distancing tells you we are still not taking Covid-19 serious enough. Youth and elite athleticism doesn't make immune and it doesn't prevent you from passing it on pic.twitter.com/7fjb1zJ98R — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 2, 2020

Rex Ryan Blasts Amari Cooper, Calls WR ‘Turd’ in Epic Rant

Dez Bryant wasn’t the only Cowboys receiver in the news cycle. Rex Ryan was making headlines on Friday after an epic rant on ESPN’s “First Take” where he referred to Amari Cooper as a “turd” and the “biggest disappearing act in football.”

His main point about Cooper was that he never shows up in big games and there was evidence of that last year when the Eagles held the receiver to four catches for 24 yards in a de facto playoff game on Dec. 22. Cooper wasn’t on the field when the Cowboys were making a last-ditch effort to win the game.

“He doesn’t show up on the road. He doesn’t show up against — when the competition’s good, when he’s against the top corners, that guy disappears,” Ryan told ESPN, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “This is who he is. [He] doesn’t love football. Hell with it, he stops his routes, he does all this. I wouldn’t have paid this turd. No way in hell. No way in hell would I have paid this guy.”

"[Amari Cooper] is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League. … I wouldn't have paid this turd." —Rex Ryan pic.twitter.com/A8gzRJqBnD — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 3, 2020

Ryan is currently unemployed but his brother, Rob, once served as the defensive coordinator in Dallas. Meanwhile, Cooper recently inked a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys to remain their No. 1 target. The Eagles had long been rumored to be in the mix for Cooper. Instead, Philadelphia opted to bolster their defense in free agency and ignore the wide receiver position.

