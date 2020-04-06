Legendary Eagles Broadcaster Makes Major Announcement

He’s to the 40, the 30, the 20, the 10 … into the living room, touchdown! Get ready because Merrill Reese is now doing stay-at-home play-by-play.

The legendary Eagles broadcaster announced the move in a fun Twitter video where he encouraged fans to send in videos of themselves doing ordinary things while they are trapped at home under social distancing and quarantine orders. The goal is to have Reese provide play-by-play for folks and provide some levity during these uncertain times in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX Sports’ broadcaster Joe Buck started the trend a few weeks ago.

“We have an idea that we think might give you and your family a little bit of a boost during these trying times,” Reese said. “Send us a video showing us how you and your family are spending your time and I’ll do my best to put some exciting play-by-play next to those activities. Stay healthy, stay safe and go Eagles!”

Then, the Eagles panned to a video showing Lex Barnett — the son of former Eagles receiver Fred Barnett — running a combine-like maze through their home. It was followed up by a similar video highlighting Barnett’s other son, Brooklyn. Both videos contained instant replays, of course.

Merrill Reese Predicted Eagles’ Free Agency Path

While many remain in shock the Eagles didn’t address offense in free agency, specifically the receiver position, one man saw it coming. Long-time play-by-play man Merrill Reese predicted that the team would be focusing on the defensive side of the ball. It’s all there, in under 140 characters.

Reese wrote on Feb. 19: “I believe that defensive help will be the Eagles top priority in free agency. Their wide receiver needs will be attended to in a draft packed with talent at that position.”

The announcer-turned-soothsayer either had some really amazing intelligence from team brass or he just made an educated guess based on his 43 years of covering the Eagles. Kudos to Reese for whichever way he figured it out.

Philadelphia watched as top receivers went flying off the board in free agency and instead focused on improving their secondary (Darius Slay, Will Parks, Nickell Robey-Coleman) and defensive line (Javon Hargrave, Jatavis Brown).

The “Voice of the Eagles” Started in 1977

Merrill Reese took over as the Eagles’ play-by-play announcer in 1977 and is widely considered one of the best in the business. He and Patriots broadcaster Gil Santos are the two longest-tenured announcers in the NFL.

The 77-year-old began his career as a public affairs officer in the U.S. Navy after studying broadcasting at Temple University and calling Big 5 sporting events. His professional career took off when he landed the sports director job at SportsRadio 94 WIP in the 1980s.

From there, he has turned into one of the most trusted names in the Philadelphia region where millions of fans welcome his voice into their homes each and every Sunday of the football season. Reese’s Super Bowl call on Feb. 4, 2018 will live on forever.

