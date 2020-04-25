NFL Draft: Eagles Shockingly Trade 4th Round Pick to NFC East Rival

The Eagles’ draft roller coaster took another bumpy turn when they traded out of the fourth round.

Philadelphia sent the 146th overall pick to Dallas on Saturday in exchange for pick No. 164 and a fifth-rounder in 2021. The move broke the cardinal rule in the NFL of never trading with a division rival. Especially not one as hated as the Cowboys. It called to mind the 2010 trade between the two teams that netted Dallas two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Sean Lee.

In this instance, the Cowboys used the Eagles’ pick to grab Wisconsin’s Tyler Biadasz. The versatile 314-pounder can slide right in and take over for the retired Travis Frederick in Dallas. Biadasz could have been used in Philadelphia as a potential replacement for an aging Jason Kelce. That won’t be the case.

#Cowboys steal another position of need away from #Eagles in this draft. This kid could have been Kelce's replacement at C. And Philly traded them the pick! That makes three steals for Dallas: WR Lamb, CB Diggs, C Biadasz. Kind of baffling to me … #EaglesDraft #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/Aqt7I5la0N — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) April 25, 2020

The Eagles did make two selections earlier in the day when the team grabbed Clemson safety K’Von Wallace (127th overall) and Auburn tackle Jack Driscoll (145th overall). They have two picks remaining in the 2020 NFL Draft, one in the fifth round (168th overall) and one in the sixth round (190th overall).

Eagles Draft Auburn OT Jack Driscoll in 4th Round

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has openly talked about how much the organization values the trenches, the defensive and offensive lines.

It took the team nearly three whole days to address either side but they finally did by nabbing Jack Driscoll in the fourth round. The Auburn tackle started every game for the Tigers in 2018 and 2019 at right tackle. Driscoll appears to be insurance for second-year tackle Andre Dillard.

Jack Driscoll (Auburn OT) vs Georgia 2019Jack Driscoll #71 HT 6'5" WT 296 lbs This video is for educational purposes. Can be contacted via Twitter @SkolMitzel 2019-11-20T01:26:42.000Z

Pro Football Focus had the 6-foot-5, 294-pounder ranked as one of the “10 Biggest Sleepers” heading into the draft. According to the website, Driscoll allowed just 22 total pressures on 829 pass-blocking snaps in his Auburn career.

The biggest knock on him is his overall strength. Translation: he needs to get in the gym and bulk up. Bleacher Report graded Driscoll out at 60 and compared him to Patriots guard Joe Thuney.

Driscoll is a highly athletic and experienced tackle who has done nothing but succeed at both stops in his college career. Driscoll’s frame looks to be about maxed out in regard to comfortable weight, and he’ll have to find a way to turn some of his current size into more raw power. In a zone-based system, however, Driscoll could make some serious noise due to his natural athleticism and efficient movements. Don’t be surprised if a team picks him, kicks him inside and has a high-quality swing interior offensive lineman for the next five years.

Auburn right tackle Jack Driscoll keeps his feet and hands active in his pass sets. Good initial burst out of his stance too. He's got to get stronger at the point of attack, but the movement skills are there. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/y4b6rZKilI — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 17, 2020

“This is something that has been a childhood dream of mine, to play in the NFL and get drafted,” Driscoll told reporters last week, via Montgomery Advertiser. “It’s something I’ve put so many hours in and made so many sacrifices. But at the end of the day, you have to celebrate quickly, get ready to go and focus on making that team, because nothing is guaranteed.”

