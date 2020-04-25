NFL Draft Grades: Eagles Ripped for Jalen Hurts Pick

The Eagles leaped over the Packers for the most head-scratching move so far when they took Jalen Hurts. The uber-athletic quarterback from Oklahoma went to Philadelphia at pick No. 53.

The reactions from both fans and media were not good, to say the least. No, let’s be honest. They were downright mean. The Hurts’ pick was called everything from “dumb” to “wow” to calls for GM Howie Roseman to be fired.

It wasn’t anything personal against Hurts who may turn out to be a second-round steal in the long run. But for a team with a franchise quarterback already signed to a lucrative long-term contract, it was a reach pick at a position they didn’t need.

Roseman explained the pick as such: “When [Doug] Pederson came in and we sat down in 2016, we said we were always going to be about the quarterback position, that it was the most important position in sports. We were very fortunate to get a young, Pro-Bowl quarterback in Carson Wentz. Our goal is to surround him with as many good people and good players as we possibly can.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Ripped for Picking Jalen Hurts in Second Round

DUMB. DUMB. DUMB. DUMB. DUMB. — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) April 25, 2020

The Eagles took two players on Day 2: Jalen Hurts in the second round (53rd overall) and Davion Taylor in the third round (103rd overall). Neither one seemed to be popular among the draft analysts. Their draft grades ranged from C to F in the immediate aftermath.

Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com called the Hurts pick “strange” and handed them a C+.

Grade: C+. Hurts is a new-age QB. Improving as a passer but still has a ways to go. Arm strength is an issue. RB as a scrambler. Love the accuracy. Strange pick with Carson Wentz entrenched as starter.

How Eagles fans on @BleedingGreen are grading the Jalen Hurts pick:https://t.co/Ca1EizRGEx pic.twitter.com/IFQMVLfuOs — Brandon Lee Gowton: Quarterback Factory (@BrandonGowton) April 25, 2020

Bleeding Green Nation did an informal fan poll and the Philly faithful and 61-percent (7,931 votes) handed out an F.

You don’t spend a second-round pick on a player to be your version of Taysom Hill. Hill averaged 15 snaps per game last year and some of them came when the New Orleans Saints were blowing teams out.

This is a wow. https://t.co/0AV4ZQg5ca — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 25, 2020

Andy Benoit of Sports Illustrated gave the Eagles a D for the pick and made it clear that Hurts is more than just an insurance policy for Wentz.

Carson Wentz has obviously been injury prone, but it’s highly unlikely that Philadelphia would spend a second-round pick on an insurance policy here, and it is inconceivable that they’d even contemplate replacing a 27-year-old QB who has superstar traits. Most likely, Hurts is here to be a utility gadget player for offensive scientist Doug Pederson. But don’t make any Taysom Hill comparisons; Hurts is merely a dual-threat QB, he’s not a blocker or receiver on top of that. This is a strange pick by a ready-to-win-now team that could still use another wide receiver and needs a potential starting linebacker.

Eagles fans in a fragile state right now. Think Philly needs to take a nondescript guard at 103 to settle this whole thing down. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) April 25, 2020

ESPN’s Tim McManus didn’t necessarily knock the pick but he expressed concern over the drama Hurts’ presence could bring.

Hurts will add another playmaking dynamic to the offense and could be a valuable safety net for Wentz. The question is whether that’s worth the inevitable noise this pick will bring.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!