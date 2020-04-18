How Many Total Picks Do Eagles Have in NFL Draft?

The Eagles are expected to make a splash in the upcoming draft. Will it be a puddle or a tsunami?

No one really knows what GM Howie Roseman is planning to do on April 23. There have been varying reports that range greatly in scope and size. One has them “aggressively” moving up in the first round to select Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, while another one has them staying put and taking Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III at No. 21.

The Eagles have seemingly been “heavily linked” to every receiver on the big board, with some mock drafts predicting them waiting until the second round to grab Penn State’s KJ Hamler or Colorado’s Laviska Shenault. Then, Daniel Jeremiah of the “Move The Sticks” podcast suggested them picking Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray in the first round.

Kenneth Murray, the stud LB from Oklahoma, is the 16th best prospect in this draft (per ESPN). He’ll be there when #Eagles pick at 21. Very intrigued. Great player who fills a big need. 😎 #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/P28x9WxUNx — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) April 18, 2020

The speculation is all over the place. Roseman did little to shed light on his thinking in a conference call with reporters. Neither did his right-hand man, Andy Weidl.

“We have eight picks and those eight picks are eight opportunities we look at. We are excited,” said Weidl, the Eagles’ vice-president of player personnel. “Third round, fourth round, second round, fifth round … we feel there’s players on every level of this draft, and we’ve stacked the board as such. We are excited for each pick and each opportunity that we are going to have.”

How Many Picks Do Eagles Have in NFL Draft?

The Eagles entered the offseason with 10 total draft picks but they are down to just eight after executing the blockbuster trade for Darius Slay. The team relinquished a third-rounder and fifth-rounder in this year’s draft for the Pro-Bowl cornerback.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman explained some of the logic behind the Slay trade and how it might impact their strategy on draft day. They could be prime candidates to move back down and accumulate more picks.

“I think that when we look at that trade, we valued that trade based on the other option to us that was there in free agency,” Roseman said. “How many we were going to have to spend the first three years of that deal, and then what we can get with the money that we kind of saved, and was that worth the value of the draft picks.”

So, how many picks do the Eagles have left? Eight in total.

Round 1, 21st pick overall

Round 2, 53rd pick overall

Round 3, 103rd pick overall

Round 4, 127th pick overall

Round 4, 145th pick overall

Round 4, 146th pick overall

Round 5, 168th pick overall

Round 6, 190th pick overall

Trade terms, per sources … Eagles get: CB Darius Slay. Lions get: 2020 third-round pick, 2020 fifth-round pick. (h/t @JosinaAnderson for being on the contract part of this last night.) https://t.co/fIKacGZEPf — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2020

Eagles GM Intent on Adding ‘Right Players’ to Roster

One thing the Eagles won’t do in either the draft or free agency is to bring in players with questionable character. They have shied away from a perceived problem child ever since the days of Andy Reid. (Minus the Terrell Owens experiment, of course).

Eagles GM Howie Roseman mentioned establishing a “culture” and drafting players that fit the mold. That means not overreaching on a position out of need.

“For us, that’s what it’s all about. It’s not the next day and the draft grades we are getting,” Roseman said. “It’s about adding the right players, the right fits for the Philadelphia Eagles for the short term, and most importantly, the long term.”

Job 1 for Howie Roseman this offseason is cleaning up the Eagles locker room. And that means sending all of @JosinaAnderson's "sources" packing. Culture is a huge reason why the Eagles were finally able to claim a Lombardi two seasons ago. Time to get back on mission. — Frank Cianfrani (@VometCometCapt) January 6, 2020

“You just want to get the best players that fit our team and our culture, as Howie stated, and that’s what we are going to do,” said Andy Weidl, Eagles vice-president of player personnel, “and that’s what we are going to execute next week. We stacked the board as such and we have done a really good job vetting these players.”

