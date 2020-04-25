Eagles NFL Draft Picks: When Does Philadelphia Select in 4th, 5th & 6th Rounds?

All hope is not lost. The Philadelphia Eagles still have five picks remaining in the 2020 NFL Draft. They are determined to make them count.

The draft resumes on Saturday at 12 noon on ESPN, NFL Network and 6abc in Philly. The Eagles own three picks in the fourth round (127th overall, 145th overall, 146th overall) and then one pick in the fifth round (168th overall) and one more in the sixth round (190th overall).

After taking a quarterback (Jalen Hurts) and linebacker (Davion Taylor) on Day 2, it’s likely they’ll be gunning for three important positions: a speedy edge rusher, a big-bodied receiver, versatile cornerback. Then again, the Eagles have defied logic through the first three rounds.

“The draft is about making smart, long-term decisions for your organization based on the priorities that you believe is key to winning football games,” GM Howie Roseman told reporters on Friday night. “We’ve won a lot of football games around here the last three years, and I feel very confident that the decisions we make are going to serve us well for the short-term and the long-term and there are other ways for us to add players.”

Eagles Have Strong Options in 4th Round

If the Eagles truly want to solidify their defense for the long run, then edge rusher and cornerback should be top priorities. There are a handful of impact players still on the board. Let’s take a look.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

He’s been talked about ad nauseum for a reason: simply put, he’s a baller. Gandy-Golden won’t wow you with his speed or burst off the line but he might be the most sure-handed receiver left on the board. At 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, the Liberty standout has the size and physicality to excel in the NFL. He could also be a great insurance policy if Alshon Jeffery is shown the door, or if J.J. Arcega-Whiteside doesn’t pan out.

Undoubtedly one of my favorite plays from draft season. Antonio Gandy-Golden is an absolute unit, and a BEAST after the catch. One of the biggest sleepers 💤 of the WR class #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JfYdjyXjFw — Harley Dayne (@harleythescout) April 22, 2020

Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

How good is Pride? He’s definitely the fastest corner in the draft. More importantly, he has the ability to thrive in both man-coverage and zone. His natural instincts and shifty change of direction might be his best attributes. However, his naysayers will point out that he can’t get his hands around the football as evidenced by just four interceptions and 18 passes defensed in four years at Notre Dame.

Nick Coe, DE, Auburn

The Eagles have been targeting hybrid-style players in both free agency and in the draft. Coe fits that bill, a defensive end built like a defensive tackle. Plus, he was a state wrestling champion in high school. He’s coming off a down year at Auburn where he recorded zero sacks in nine games and underwent right wrist surgery. Coe (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) has one other trait that Philly is enamored with, speed. He ran the 40 in 4.89 seconds.

.@AuburnFootball has a lot of fun prospects this year, but one of the most intriguing is Nick Coe. Great size at 6'5, 280+, and is really developing a nice set of pass rush moves. This is one the cleanest sacks I've seen. #WarEagle #NFLDraft #2020NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Oqt7hsRChE — Josh Engler (@Mr_JEngler) June 23, 2019

Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah

He’s an undersized player with a huge heart — and non-stop motor when it comes to rushing the quarterback. He has “underdog” written all over him and could excel off the edge in Jim Schwartz’s aggressive scheme. He recorded 29.5 sacks in four years at Utah, including 13 sacks in 2019.

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

Philly might have to trade up a few spots to get Hill. He’s worth it. The Ohio State product is an instinctive slot receiver (think: Randall Cobb) who secured 57 catches for 636 yards during his senior year. He’s also a touchdown machine (10). There are concerns about his size (6-foot) and speed (4.60) but he’d be a nice complementary piece to pair alongside Jalen Reagor and DeSean Jackson.

