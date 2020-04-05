Former Saints, Eagles Great Dies of Coronavirus at 73

Tom Dempsey overcame being born without toes on his right foot and fingers on his right hand to become one of the greatest kickers in NFL history.

His desire to succeed was unmatched. Unfortunately, Dempsey couldn’t escape the wrath of the novel coronavirus sweeping across the United States. He died on Saturday at a retirement home in New Orleans at the age of 73 after contracting the contagious disease on March 25. NOLA.com was the first outlet to report his death.

Dempsey had been fighting the virus admirably, according to his family, but complications stemming from other illnesses — Dempsey had been battling Alzheimer’s disease and dementia since 2012 — contributed to his death. He is survived by his wife, Carlene, three children — Ashley, Toby, Meghan — and three grandchildren. He died alone at Lambeth House Retirement Community amid strict quarantine regulations.

Dempsey scored 729 career points in 11 NFL seasons and played for five different teams, including the Saints, Eagles, Rams, Bills and Oilers. He is best known for booting a 63-yard game-winning field goal in a 1970 playoff game for the Saints, a record for the longest field goal that stood for 43 years.

His record was matched on five separate occasions and the current record stands at 64 yards, set in 2013 by Matt Prater. But none of them had to hurdle the same obstacles that Dempsey did during his legendary NFL career. The Saints signed Dempsey in 1969 as an undrafted free agent out of Palomar College in Wisconsin.

Tom Dempsey’s historic 63-yard field goal on Nov. 8, 1970 pic.twitter.com/UcZNBoOw9t — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2020

“Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement, via the Saints’ official website. “He exemplified the same fight and fortitude in recent years as he battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humor.”

Dempsey Wore Custom-Footed Kicking Shoe

Since Tom Dempsey was born without toes on his right foot, he was forced to wear a custom, flat-front kicking shoe that ended where his toes were supposed to begin.

It was a throwback style of footwear in an age where many NFL kickers were transitioning away from toe-first kicks and borrowing more innovative methods from soccer players. According to CNN, his rivals thought the flat shoe gave Dempsey an unfair advantage but the kicker shrugged off those bogus claims.

New Orleans Saints legend Tom Dempsey dies at 73 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/n0MQA6LNqb pic.twitter.com/SecVveDuLJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2020

“How about you try kicking a 63-yard field goal to win it with two seconds left and you’re wearing a square shoe,” Dempsey told reporters. “Oh, yeah and no toes either.”

Dempsey’s famed and unorthodox shoe now resides in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio as part of an exhibit dedicated to the “50 Greatest Moments” in NFL history. The style of shoe was banned from use in 1977 when the league passed the so-called Tom Dempsey Rule, an amendment stating that “any shoe that is worn by a player with an artificial limb on his kicking leg must have a kicking surface that conforms to that of a normal kicking shoe.”

Eagles Mourn Passing of Tom Dempsey

The Philadelphia Eagles were Tom Dempsey’s longest-tenured club where he kicked for four seasons. He joined the Eagles in 1971 after the Saints cut him following a shaky preseason stint in New Orleans. The kicker rebounded in a big way and resurrected his career in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former kicker Tom Dempsey. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 5, 2020

Dempsey connected on 66 field goals and 84 extra points for the Eagles. His 282 points were good enough for ninth-place among kickers in franchise history. In 1971, he booted a 54-yarder that proved to be the longest field goal kicked in the NFL that season and remains the sixth-longest field goal in Eagles history. In 11 total NFL seasons, Dempsey hit 159 field goals and 252 extra points for 729 career points.

In addition, the Wisconsin native connected on kicks over 50 yards on six different occasions in 11 seasons and was the league’s longest-kick champion three years in a row (1969-1971). He was an inspiration to an entire generation of young kickers, including former Eagles kicker David Akers who matched his record-setting 63-yarder in 2012 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. His legacy will forever live on.

DAVID AKERS NAILS 63-YARDER FOR NFL RECORD(Fantasy point calculation courtesy of http://www.scorebroker.com daily fantasy football cash leagues) David Akers made a 63-yard field goal to tie an NFL record (the other record holders are Tom Dempsey in 1970; Jason Elam in 1998; and Sebastian Janikowski in 2011). To go along with the 63-yarders, Akers also hit a 40 yarder, a 43 yarder, and 3 extra points raking up a total of 19 fantasy points. 2012-09-11T20:40:04.000Z

