Floyd Mayweather Jr. posted a video of himself training via Instagram Live on Saturday night in which he appears to be talking about facing Conor McGregor in a rematch. The video was captured by Fight Hype and subsequently uploaded to YouTube.

In the video, which includes Mayweather putting his gloves on and hitting the heavy bag at Mayweather Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, Mayweather candidly speaks about the first fight against McGregor and says that if he trained “every day” for the rematch McGregor wouldn’t stand a chance.

“Where he at? Wouldn’t be no contest,” Mayweather said. “I’d blaze him out…”

Mayweather defeated McGregor via 10th-round stoppage in August 2017 in the second-best-selling combat sports event in history. While McGregor’s aggression and strange striking style paid off during the early rounds, Mayweather eventually walked the MMA fighter down and stopped him with his superior boxing skill set.

You can watch the full Instagram Live video below.

VideoVideo related to floyd mayweather calls for superfight rematch: ‘where he at?’ 2020-04-26T14:29:46-04:00

Mayweather Recently Admitted to Carrying McGregor

Mayweather recently admitted to carrying McGregor in the first fight. While some suggested that was the case upon seeing the fight in real-time, other notable combat sports community members, most notably ESPN’s Chael Sonnen, believe McGregor was actually winning the fight at the time of the stoppage.

Regardless, Mayweather shockingly revealed while on his UK tour that he hardly trained for the McGregor fight and that he essentially hadn’t taken that fight all that seriously.

“For the Conor McGregor fight, I didn’t really train,” Mayweather said. All I did was do push-ups and sit-ups, boxed a few times, hit the bag a few times. Sometimes I wouldn’t go to the gym for a week.”

Additionally, Mayweather said he wanted the fight to go longer than just one or two rounds so that he could potentially set up the assumedly lucrative rematch with McGregor down the line.

“But my thing is this, if I would’ve did that, then it wouldn’t be probably a part two,” Mayweather said.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Comeback Happening?

Last week, Mayweather revealed his latest money grab, and it’s one that caused some industry insiders to debate whether a comeback fight was on the horizon. The 43-year-old American retired from boxing at 50-0 but has consistently teased comebacks and even participated in an exhibition against Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018.

Now, it appears Mayweather is back at the gym training, something that shouldn’t go unnoticed in light of all the other speculation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether Mayweather truly carried McGregor in the first fight, of course, remains to be seen. Perhaps Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 is in order.

READ NEXT: Does Floyd Mayweather’s Latest Money Grab Point to Comeback?

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson