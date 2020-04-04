Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Iyanna Accused of Stabbing Woman: Report

Iyanna Mayweather, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s 19-year-old daughter, has been arrested on accusations she stabbed a woman in Texas. TMZ has reported Iyanna Mayweather was detained early Saturday morning after an incident with Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, better known as rapper NBA Youngboy, and Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the 19-year-old Mayweather, who goes by Money Yaya, had an argument with Jacobs that escalated to Iyanna stabbing her with a knife.

According to the report, Mayweather arrived at NBA Youngboy’s home in Houston when the two women got into the altercation in the kitchen. According to TMZ, Iyanna told Jacobs that she was NBA Youngboy’s fiance.

The Report Says Iyanna Mayweather Is in Jail on Felony Aggravated Assault Charges & Jacobs Is in the Hospital

Mayweather grabbed two knives during the fight, sources told TMZ. The gossip news site reported “Jacobs stepped toward Iyanna and Iyanna charged at her with one of the knives. Jacobs told cops she didn’t feel the first knife wound but then she said Iyanna charged at her with the second knife, stabbing her again.”

Emergency services arrived and Jacobs was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The report states that Mayweather was arrested at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and is currently at the Harris County jail. It adds that she has been arrested on a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Heavy has reached out to the Harris County jail and the Houston Police Department, but did not immediately hear back.

As per the report, Mayweather told the police that Jacobs started the altercation by pulling her hair. Jacobs then ran into the kitchen.

Floyd Mayweather Has Had a Terrible Start to 2020

On March 10, Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend Josie Harris was found unresponsive in her car at her home and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The two dated from 1995 to 2010, and she is the mother of three of Mayweather’s children. She is not Iyanna’s mother.

Officers told TMZ that they did not suspect foul play, and it would be treated as a death investigation instead of a homicide. After her death, Mayweather took to social media to post multiple photos of them together.

A week later, it was reported that Mayweather’s uncle and longtime trainer Roger Mayweather died. Roger was a former boxer, and during his career he won the WBA, The Ring, and lineal super featherweight titles, and the IBO light welterweight and welterweight titles, and the WBC light welterweight title.

In a statement about Roger’s passing, Mayweather said:

My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring. Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us. We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word traveled about Roger’s passing. It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing, because he gave so much to the sport, which was his first and longtime love.

