Terrell Owens, Donovan McNabb Join Jalen Hurts-Eagles Debate

The raging debate between Jalen Hurts and the City of Philadelphia peaked on Monday. Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb have chimed in.

Hurts, the dual-threat quarterback out of Oklahoma, has been a lightning rod ever since the Eagles drafted him at pick No. 53. The controversy has nothing to do with Hurts as a person — he’s a respectful kid with amazing athleticism and a winning pedigree. It has more to do with the fact that he seemingly hijacked a second-round pick from a team that doesn’t need another quarterback. Carson Wentz is the undisputed franchise quarterback. Again, that’s open for debate.

On Monday, Owens and McNabb both took sides on the issue during a live Instagram chat hosted by the Philadelphia Inquirer. (Don’t worry, the two ex-players weren’t live together as they still resent each other). The results were mixed, to say the least. Owens, the mercurial receiver who played 22 games for the Eagles, has long been a fan of Hurts. His face lit up when discussing his potential.

“He’s played in a pro-style offense,” Owens said, via The Inquirer‘s Damichael Cole. “He will be able to adjust to whatever situation you put him in. Nothing seems to rattle this guy. [Hurts] is even-keel, no matter the situation.”

McNabb Knows Feeling of Being Under Pressure in Philly

Meanwhile, the man who threw 20 touchdowns to Owens in Philly brought a different perspective to the conversation. Donovan McNabb enjoyed a love-hate relationship during his 11-year career in midnight green and often found himself looking over his shoulder. He was booed on draft day and never got over it.

Wow aren’t we getting a tad bit upset….🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/39mEAbXUPr — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) April 27, 2020

When the Eagles finally drafted his replacement — the forgettable Kevin Kolb in 2007 — he was hurt about the way things ended and didn’t hide his feelings. He’s lived what Wentz is going through right now.

“I’ve been there,” McNabb said, via The Inquirer. “Everyone tries to make it like I’m always coming down on Carson. I’m talking from experience. They drafted a quarterback that they say is an insurance policy, but if you continue to get hurt, [Hurts] will be the franchise quarterback.”

Congratulations to @cj_wentz and the @Eagles for extending their partnership . Great things ahead. — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) June 7, 2019

McNabb has taken heat in the past for not totally defending Wentz (maybe even criticizing him) and his ability to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl. To be fair, some of his comments have been taken out of context. But he has also consistently praised Wentz’s skills as a passer while making sure to emphasize how much durability matters in the NFL.

“I think, personally, if he can’t get out of the second round in the next two, maybe three, years, but really two years, to be honest with you,” McNabb told CBS Sports Radio last April. “If he can’t get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don’t know about his durability.”

Hurts Totally Unaware of Controversy in Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts was a guest on SportsRadio 94WIP on Monday where he was supposed to clarify his role in Philadelphia. One problem, he doesn’t know what it’s going to be at this point.

No one does. In fact, Hurts didn’t even realize there was a debate going on about the Eagles picking him. Here was his recent exchange with SportsRadio 94WIP morning show host Angelo Cataldi:

Angelo Cataldi: Are you aware of the debate going on in Philadelphia whether the Eagles should have gone out and drafted a backup QB so high in the draft? Jalen Hurts: I’m not. Cataldi: You are not aware of this? Hurts: No.

Howie Roseman does realize he can draft players who aren’t named Jalen, right? The Eagles GM does remember he just signed Carson Wentz to a $140-million contract? Jalen Reagor? Jalen Hurts?! A QB in the second round? Madness. Sheer madness. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) April 25, 2020

The common belief among Philly fans — and around the entire NFL — is that the Eagles will use Hurts in a hybrid role, much like Sean Payton uses Taysom Hill in New Orleans. If that’s true, Hurts hasn’t heard anything about it. His role is still yet undefined — except that he sits behind Carson Wentz on the depth chart.

“I have no idea what the future holds,” Hurts told Cataldi. “What I do see in the future is me working really hard and me trying to help this team in any way that I can. More importantly than me right now, it’s hard not being able to meet the guys. Everything is virtual.”

