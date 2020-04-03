11 Best Free Standing Punching Bags for Home Gym Use

Using a free standing punching bag will not only help develop your punching, kicking, and striking skills and form, but will also help with reflexes, hand-eye coordination, footwork, and, of course, give you a killer cardio and core workout. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and effective free standing punching bags to help make your decision easier. Whether you’re a boxer or MMA fighter, you’ll be sure to find something to your liking. And if you’re a wrestler or MMA fighter, check out our picks for the top grappling and punching dummies available on the market today.
1. Century Original Wavemaster Free Standing Punching BagPrice: $197.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent for practicing/developing kicks, punches, and strikes
- The rounded bottom makes it easy to move; simply tilt the base and roll it to where you want
- Interior is made of high density foam and the exterior durable vinyl; helps cut down on injuries
- Some users felt the base moved too much during the training session
- Some users felt the base's opening was a bit small and it was difficult to fill with water/sand effectively
- Some users felt it wasn't sturdy enough for stronger people
One of the originals the Century Wavemaster Free Standing Punching Bag is excellent for practicing and developing punches, kicks, and strikes.
The outer vinyl cover is filled with high-density foam which is designed your strongest punches and kicks while helping to reduce injury. The bag itself has a striking surface of 26 inches tall with a diameter of 13 inches. The height of the target can be adjusted from 47 to 68 inches in 7 different increments. Training on it is realistic as the bag will provide resistance and fast rebounding.
The base, which measures 24 inches in diameter and 19.5 inches high, can be filled with water or sand. Competely filled it will weigh about 270 pounds. And moving the bag is quite easy. Simply tilt the base and roll it to where you want it.
You can use the bag bare-handed or with MMA or boxing gloves.
Find more Century Wavemaster Free Standing Punching Bag information and reviews here.
-
2. Century Wavemaster XXL Training BagPrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The extra large training target measures 52 inches tall and 18 inches in diameter
- The low-profile base distributes the weight evenly for added stability
- The interior is high-density foam and is wrapped in a durable nylon cover
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt it wobbled and moved too easily
- It doesn't have an adjustable height option
If you’re looking for a larger target to train on, check out the Century Wavemaster XXL free standing punching bag, which has a striking surface that is 52 inches tall and 18 inches in diameter.
The high-density interior foam and nylon cover provide durability, resistance, and forgiveness — everything you need for hours and hours of efficient training.
Overall it stands 69 inches in he
ight and has a base diameter of 28 inches wide and 15.25 inches tall. Fill the base with sand or water to get the desired sturdiness. Fully filled it will weigh approximately 270 pounds. Keep your stamina and endurance in peak condition and take a look at our picks for the best jump ropes for cardio workouts.
Find more Century Wavemaster XXL Training Bag information and reviews here.
-
3. Ringside Elite Free Standing Punching BagPrice: $359.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shock-absorbing interior foam and nylon cover provide resistance and forgiveness
- There is padding at the top of the base for protection when practicing kicks
- Thre removable foam collar increases or decreases the movement of the bag, which is spring loaded
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the base's fill hole was too small and took too long to fill up
- There is no adjustable height option
The Ringside Elite Free Standing Punching Bag is built to take your strongest punches and blows, while providing shock-absorptoin and resistance but also forgiveness.
With an extra large striking surface at 51 inches tall (62 inches with the kick section) and a diameter of 17 inches, the interior is made of high-density foam while the exterior boasts a durable synthetic leather shell. There is also an 11-inch protective pad above the base for kicks. Overall the bag stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall. The removable foam collar allows you to increase or decrease the movement of the bag, which is spring loaded.
The base is 10 inches high with a 32-inch diameter and can be filled with sand or water to a total of roughly 270 pounds.
Build and strengthen your core with one of our recommendations for the top ab machines and rollers.
Find more Ringside Elite Free Standing Punching Bag information and reviews here.
-
4. PEXMOR Free Standing Punching BagPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable, eco-friendly construction with a stainless steel stand, thick PU leather cover, and high-density interior foam
- The bottom of the base has 12 suction cup for added grip; works especially well on hardwoods, tiles, and cement
- The dual TPU absorbers and four springs ensure shock and noise absorption
- The base's fill hole is small, so it might take a while to fill it with sand/water
- You'll probably need a hardwood, tile or cement floor as the bottom of the base has suction cups for stability
- There is no adjustable height feature
One of the newer free standing punching bag models is the PEXMOR Training Bag, which boasts some unique features like a suction cup base, shock and noise-reducing properties, and strong, eco-friendly materials.
The base has 12 suction cups designed to add some sturdiness, especially if you have hardwood, tile, or cement floors. The base is made of strong ABS and can be filled with sand and/or water for extra stability to prevent movement. A stainless steel is attached to the base and holds the striking surface in place. The outer cover is made of 2mm-thick polyurethane (PU) leather, while the interior is filled with high-density foam. Combined they provide excellent shock and noise-absorption.
A cool feature is the removable springs option. There are four springs above the base to lessen the vibration. You can remove them for a more intense training session. The striking surface is 44.5 inches long with an 11-inch diameter. The total height of the device 69.5 inches tall. The base is 14 inches high and has an 18-inch diameter.
Find more PEXMOR Free Standing Punching Bag information and reviews here.
-
5. Xsport Pro Free Standing Punching BagPrice: $184.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12 strong suction cups at the base, which can be filled with sand, for extra stability
- Dual PVC shock absorbers promote less vibration for more efficient training
- Multi-layer construction provides durability, resistance, and injury prevention
- The height isn't adjustable
- You'll likely need a solid surface like hardwood, tile, or cement floor
- Some users felt the suction cups weren't very effective
The Xsport Pro Free Standing Punching Bag is not only delivers a fantastic heavy bag workout, but is built to last years of your strongest strikes.
The bag itself has multiple layers and is eco-friendly. It consists of a 2mm-thick PU leather cover with EPE foam, a fabric buffer, and an encased stainless steel tube. They combine fast rebounds, flexibility, and hand protection.
The base is a rounded ABS tank that has 12 suction cups on the bottom and you can fill the base with sand or water for maximum stability, especially on flat surfaces. At the top of the base are dual TPU and four springs which combine to reduce shock and noise on contact. You can remove the springs to get less vibration.
Find more Xsport Pro Free Standing Punching Bag information and reviews here.
-
6. Century Versys Vs. 1 Fight SimulatorPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Not only acts as a free standing punching bag, it can be used for ground training
- The striking surface is large and has handles at the top to grip for knee strike practice
- Designed to provide natural rebounds and realistic training sessions
- Some users felt it has too much tilt
- Some users felt it wasn't strong enough for a heavy bag workout
- Some users thought it was too expensive
The Century Versys Vs.1 Fight Simulator not only acts as a free standing punching bag, but has multiple uses for fighters of all styles, including boxing, MMA, kickboxing, and more.
Inside in the durable vinyl shell is a soft, yet tough, material designed to provide natural rebounds and a low-impact target zone. At the top are handles that you can grab on to while you practice knee strikes. The sturdy base comes pre-filled with sand.
Some of the other exercises you can use the Versys Vs.1 are boxing combos, elbows, kicks, takedowns, and on-the-ground training.
Find more Century Versys Vs. 1 Fight Simulator information and reviews here.
-
7. Century Powerline WavemasterPros:
Cons:
- Features twice as much high-density foam on the interior than the original Wavemaster
- There are seven height adjustments between 47 to 68 inches (from floor to top)
- Rounded base, regardless of if it's filled, can be tilted for easy movement
- Some users felt it moved too easily after making contact
- Some users said the striking surface would occasionally slip out of its set height and drop to the base
- The actual striking surface is a little smaller than most on this list
The top feature of the Century Powerline Wavemaster is that is has twice as much high-density foam as the Original Wavemaster, meaning it’s durable and strong enough to handle your toughest strikes.
It has a compact striking bag, measuring 26 inches tall with a diameter of 17.5 inches. The height of the bag can be adjusted at seven different levels, the lowest at 47 inches (from the floor to the top of the bag) to 68 inches.
The base, which has a base of 24 inches in diameter and stands 19.5 inches tall, can be filled with water or sand for a maximum weight of about 270 pounds to help prevent movement. It’s also rounded, so if you tip the base, you can easily roll it to wherever you need.
Find more Century Powerline Wavemaster information and reviews here.
-
8. U’King Free Standing Punching BagPros:
Cons:
- High-quality construction, including a strong nylon cover and high-density EPE foam
- 12 suction cups on the bottom of the base (which should be filled with sand or water) adds stability
- Long-lasting base, which can be tilted and rolled easily to wherever you'd like
- The height isn't adjustable
- Stability suction cups on the bottom of the base won't work well on carpet
- Some users felt the base wasn't sturdy enough when filling it with water
High-quality construction, durability, stability, and, of course, an awesome workout is what you’ll get with the U’King Free Standing Punching Bag.
Let’s start with the rounded ABS base, which measures 17 inches in diameter and roughly 12 inches high. The base can be filled with sand or water and has 12 suction cups on the bottom to prevent movement. You can tilt the base on its side to roll it easily.
The multi-layer construction is long-lasting, tear-resistant, and eco-friendly. The outer cover is 2mm-thick PU leather and has heavy-duty stitching. The other layers are a fabric buffer, high-density EPE foam, and an encased stainless steel tube. This ergonomic cushion design helps absorb shock and reduce noise on contact.
Find more U'King Free Standing Punching Bag information and reviews here.
-
9. Ringside Tornado Free Standing Punching Heavy BagPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact size and striking target promotes focus and accuracy
- Vinyl cover and foam interior provides resistance and shock absorption
- Fast rebounds and realistic feel help provide a life-like training session
- On the pricey side
- The striking area is a bit smaller (24 inches in length) than others
- The height can't be adjusted
Compact and fast, the Ringside Tornado is a free standing punching bag that continually delivers life-like training sessions even though you’re sparring solo.
The durable nylon cover and thick interior foam provide ideal resistance and shock-absorption with every punch you throw. The striking surface measures 24 inches tall with an 11-inch diameter. The total height of the bag is 68 inches from the floor to the top.
The wide base can be filled with 140 pounds of sand or water for extra stability and less movement.
Find more Ringside Tornado Free Standing Punching Heavy Bag information and reviews here.
-
10. Amber Fight Gear Invincible Free Standing Punching BagPrice: $260.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very tall at 6 feet, the striking surface is extra large for punches and kicks
- A strong synthetic outer covers a shock-absorbant, high-density foam
- Low-profile base, filled with sand or water, provides excellent stability
- The height isn't adjustable
- With a small hole in the base to fill with sand or water, it might take a while
- Quantities might be limited
If you’re looking for an extra tall free standing punching bag, the Amber Fight Gear Invincible stands 6 feet tall and boasts a massive striking surface (55 inches long, 18 inches in diameter) for all variety of strikes including punches and kicks.
The outer synthetic leather cover combine with the high-density interior foam to absorb shock on contact while providing resistance and injury prevention.
The base has a diameter of 22 inches and stands 14 feet. That low profile, combined with using sand or water to fill the base, ensure a sturdy target which will allow you to get a more efficient workout as the bag won’t tip or lean as much.
Find more Amber Fight Gear Invincible Punching Bag information and reviews here.
-
11. Everlast Powercore Free Standing Heavy BagPrice: $210.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to navigate 360 degrees around the target thanks to compact, round design
- The power transfer ring is designed to absorb impact and reduce sliding
- When the base is filled with sand, it will weight about 370 pounds
- Some users said it wasn't effective when using water to fill the base
- Some users said it wasn't suitable for "heavy hitters"
- Some users said assembly was a bit difficult
A article about punching bags wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Everlast, a company that has been in the boxing gear and equipment business since 1917. And the Powercore Free Standing Heavy Bag has been one of their more popular models because of its high performance and durability.
Thanks to the compact, round design, it’s easy to navigate 360 degrees around the target for a complete, realistic training session. The striking surface has a nylon cover and is filled with high-density foam that absorbs shock and provides ample resistance for an intense workout.
The round base, which should be filled with sand or water, combines with the Powercore power transfer ring to help minimize movement and sliding.
Get a full, extreme home workout in and check out our picks for the best pull up and chin up bars for doorways.
Find more Everlast Powercore Free Standing Heavy Bag information and reviews here.
Should I Fill the Base With Sand or Water?
First of all, the base acts as a counterweight to the striking bag to simulate the resistance and swing that you would normally experience with hanging heavy punching bags.
As for what you should fill the base with, it's up to you, but most prefer to use sand rather than water.
While water is a lot more convenient and is easy to pour into the base, it leaks easily, especially if the cap is broken or the bag tips.
Sand might be a bit of a nuisance to go out and buy and could take a bit longer to fill, it won't cause condensation and it won't leak.
Why Should I Buy a Free Standing Punching Bag Over a Hanging Bag?
If you're working out at home, you might not have enough space for a heavy bag stand or the capabilities to hang one from the ceiling.
Free standing punching bags tend to be more compact size-wise and convenient. Move it to the corner of the room or in a closet when it's not in use. Tilt the base (most of them are rounded) and simply roll it to where you want it to go.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.