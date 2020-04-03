11 Best Free Standing Punching Bags for Home Gym Use

One of the originals the Century Wavemaster Free Standing Punching Bag is excellent for practicing and developing punches, kicks, and strikes.

The outer vinyl cover is filled with high-density foam which is designed your strongest punches and kicks while helping to reduce injury. The bag itself has a striking surface of 26 inches tall with a diameter of 13 inches. The height of the target can be adjusted from 47 to 68 inches in 7 different increments. Training on it is realistic as the bag will provide resistance and fast rebounding.

The base, which measures 24 inches in diameter and 19.5 inches high, can be filled with water or sand. Competely filled it will weigh about 270 pounds. And moving the bag is quite easy. Simply tilt the base and roll it to where you want it.

You can use the bag bare-handed or with MMA or boxing gloves.