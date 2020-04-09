Greg Jennings Regrets Getting ‘Last Word’ in Packers Feud

For someone who doesn’t want to be remembered for one bad decision, Greg Jennings sure has a consistent way of circling back to his heated departure from the Green Bay Packers.

Jennings appeared Wednesday on ESPN’s “Wilde & Tausch” to discuss a number of NFL-related subjects and, to his defense, was asked directly about whether he would do things differently if he got a do-over with the Packers, which included some harsh criticism about quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the organization as a whole.

“I think more than anything, it got me nowhere,” Jennings said. “I didn’t feel any better because of it. Like, sometimes when you have an argument, you want to get the last word and you might say something like, ‘Yeah, I got the last word, now what?’ But then literally moments after that has come out of your mouth and you’d said it, you’re immediately wishing that you could retract that statement.”

Jennings’ Public Feud Began With 2013 Free Agency

The Packers opted to let Jennings walk during the 2013 offseason with a younger group of receivers ready to take the baton, which led him to bitterly sign a five-year deal with the Vikings. It took just weeks for him to open fire on the Packers with some critical comments that ignited a feud between him, Rodgers and his former team.

Jennings played out just two seasons before Minnesota cut him loose, and he retired a little more than a year later after a forgettable stint with the Miami Dolphins. But his words didn’t go with him, as Jennings has repeatedly offered up more — and sometimes conflicting — views on the matter in the years since.

“I felt like I was thrown away and disregarded and because of that it was like, ‘No, I’m gonna show them, I’m gonna tell them.’ And I wish I hadn’t done that,” Jennings said. “But in all transparency and honesty, in that moment, I wasn’t strong enough to just let it ago and I wish I would’ve been stronger to let it go.”

Jennings Upset With How Feud Has Portrayed Him

This isn’t the first time Jennings has shown remorse during an interview about how things unfolded in Green Bay, but his most recent comments find a way to both take responsibility and minimize how much was said in the seven-ish years since it all started.

“My entire life and even now in my marriage, I’m the one that apologizes,” Jennings said. “I don’t argue. I don’t raise my voice. That’s not me … I am not that individual. And to be viewed as that because I did it the one time, it bothers me, but it bothers me that I allowed the situation to get to that point. … I decided to let something out of my mouth that I could have just kept, dealt with and handled differently.”

On one hand, Jennings is obviously apologetic. But he also seems to forget it wasn’t just one instance that has drawn him so much scorn from the Packers fan base and some of his former teammates. He has talked his way into the spotlight a few times since his retirement, including when he shared some nasty details about his departure for Bleacher Report’s expose last year.

Rodgers has even pointed out how Jennings and former tight end Jermichael Finley always seem to be the names at the center of controversy surrounding the Packers. He hasn’t ever been the one to drudge up the past unprovoked and would gladly let the conversation stop.

Now we wait to see if Jennings can truly make this his last word on the matter.

